Scorpion Awarded Group Purchasing Contract for Hospital Digital Presence from Vizient, Inc.

Under the agreement, all of Scorpion's digital services are now available to Vizient members via their group purchasing portfolio. Additionally, because Scorpion is a Premier Google Partner, access to Google's advertising products are included in the contract as well.

"Through this agreement, Vizient members will be able to reduce the complexity, confusion, and expense involved in reaching more patients online," said Brian Q. Davis, SVP of Scorpion Healthcare.

"The Hospital Digital Presence category is new within the Vizient contact portfolio, and we are pleased to award this contract to Scorpion. This new contract gives our members another option for the technology and services necessary to support their online strategy to reach and interact with their patients and the communities they serve," said John Thompson, Senior Vice President, Sourcing Operations at Vizient.

For more information on the category of Hospital Digital Presence, sign up for "What is Hospital Digital Presence?" a webinar hosted by Scorpion on February 20th, 2019 at 1 p.m. EST. Click here to sign up today: https://info.scorpion.co/healthcare-2019-vizient-hospital-presence

