Scorpion Forms Partnership with NELA, Becomes Official Marketing Services Provider

VALENCIA, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, a digital marketing and technology company that has been serving attorneys since 2001, has entered into a new partnership with the National Employment Lawyers Association (NELA). The partnership gives plaintiff's employment law attorneys greater access to resources that can help put them in front of the people who need their services.

As part of the partnership, Scorpion is offering exclusive discounts to all active NELA members. The digital marketing company also commits to standing alongside NELA in their fight for justice in American workplaces.

"NELA is excited to be able to bring a new resource to our members," said Maria Rapier, Membership Manager & CLE Project Coordinator for NELA. "A partnership with Scorpion allows us to collaborate on top-notch education and best practices which will translate into NELA members reaching more workers in America."

Bobby Ravan, Director of Vertical Marketing at Scorpion, said he and his team are also looking forward to the new opportunities the partnership will present.

"As a digital marketing company with a dedicated employment law department, we're proud to join NELA in their mission to advance equality and justice for workers," Ravan said. "It's encouraging that the association's leaders recognize the vital role that digital marketing plays in helping attorneys reach potential clients. There is a great need for employment law advocates right now, and an effective digital marketing strategy helps attorneys maximize their visibility so they're able to connect with the individuals who can most benefit from their services."

During these days of heightened stress and uncertainty, the partnership between NELA and Scorpion comes at a perfect time — on top of helping affected employees access the legal information and representation they need, the right digital marketing strategy can help attorneys identify new clients and case opportunities that are a good fit for their firm.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is a premium provider of marketing and technology solutions for the legal industry. As a partner for law firms, Scorpion delivers a better way through honest guidance, effective strategies, and award-winning advertising technology for clients who need a clear path forward. To learn more, visit Scorpion.co/NELA .

