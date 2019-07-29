Scorpion Honored as NACDL's Sole Affinity Partner for Website Marketing Services

VALENCIA, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The NACDL has added Scorpion to its list of member-exclusive Affinity Partners, which includes name-brand industry titans such as Adobe, Geico, and Office Depot.

With approximately 9,000 members and counting, the NACDL represents leading criminal defense attorneys from around the country. As members of the NACDL, these attorneys are given exclusive access to special promotions and discounts from NACDL-approved businesses.

As the only Affinity Partner delivering "Website Marketing Services," Scorpion is the association's newest—and sole—marketing company on the NACDL's shortlist.

In the agreement with the NACDL, Scorpion will provide:

Exclusive discounts for all active NACDL members. A commitment to a continuing relationship with the NACDL.

Founded in 2001, Scorpion is an Internet marketing company specializing in the legal field and is one of the few digital marketing companies in the space to have a dedicated criminal defense department.

This latest addition to its limited list of Affinity Partners notes a progressive shift for the NACDL. The embrace of a vetted and qualified digital marketing partner underscores the value of Internet marketing, and ultimately, the direction of the legal marketing landscape moving forward.

For more information regarding the NACDL partnership, visit Scorpion.co/NACDL or call 866.622.5648.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is a digital marketing technology and services company specializing in the growth of law firms. Using proven strategies and more than 18 years of legal marketing expertise, Scorpion gives attorneys the solutions they need to build and manage their web presence, attract more of their ideal clients, and grow their practices. Visit Scorpion.co/NACDL to learn more.

