Scorpion Honored with Multiple Awards Across Legal, Franchise and Healthcare Industries

VALENCIA, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Scorpion , the leader in Internet marketing, announced that the company has won various awards for work with their extensive list of clients. They have been awarded 25 distinctions across different categories and levels of The Communicator Awards, Healthcare Advertising Awards, and the Hermes Creative Awards.

"Scorpion is obsessed with making our customers happy and ensuring they're receiving the best possible experience and results while working with us," stated Eric Reuveni, Scorpion's Chief Delivery Officer. "We like to keep our clients ahead of the curve with our marketing efforts and drive immediate change to their brand and online presence. Scorpion is always looking for innovative ways to advance our customers' online presence and we appreciate having this work recognized through these awards."

Overall, Scorpion has won 14 awards of excellence and distinction from The Communicator Awards, 8 Healthcare Advertising Awards, and 3 Hermes Creative Awards.

The Communicator Awards , judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, is the leading international awards program which recognizes marketing and communications innovation. They honor work that makes a lasting impact, and Scorpion is thrilled to be a winner in 14 different award categories for client work. The winning clients in the Excellence category include: LearningRx, RWJBarnabas Health, Wing Zone, Tutor Doctor, Bereston Law, Rock & Brews and Camp Bow Wow. The winning clients in the Distinction category include: Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, LCMC Health, PJ's Coffee, Christian Brothers Automotive, Edwards Kirby, Soileau Law Firm and Sweet & Sassy.

The Healthcare Advertising Awards , sponsored by Healthcare Marketing Report, recognizes outstanding work and creative inspiration in healthcare marketing, and Scorpion won 8 awards at various levels. Scorpion's clients awarded at the Gold level include: RWJBarnabas Health, The Lifestyle Center and The GW Medical Faculty Associates; at the Silver level: Sidra Medicine and Meritus Health; and at the Merit level: Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, LCMC Health and Adventist Health.

The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals that honors marketing and communication programs and emerging technologies. Scorpion won in 2 categories. The winning clients at the Platinum level include Meritus Health and Bereston Law, and LearningRx at the Gold level.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is a leading client-centric Internet marketing and technology company with expertise in empowering businesses to achieve new levels of success. Scorpion specializes in the franchise, home services, healthcare and legal sectors and offers a full suite of digital marketing services to customers. Its offered services include website design, search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, video advertising, online reputation management, social media services, and much more. While customers choose Scorpion for its award-winning digital marketing and industry-leading technology, they stay for its uncompromising commitment to world-class customer service. To learn more about Scorpion, please visit: www.Scorpion.co .

