Scorpion Partners with ERJ Solutions, Provides Merchant Services to Medical Practice Customers

SALT LAKE CITY, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , a leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive, and ERJ Solutions , a developer of customized solutions for elective medical offices, announced a new partnership that provides merchant services to Scorpion's medical practice customers, including dentists, chiropractors, orthodontists, veterinarians and urgent care / ER providers.

The new partnership provides Scorpion's medical practice customers with cost savings on payment processing while easily extending to patients the convenience of contactless payment and payment installments on costly elective procedures. As a trusted Scorpion partner, ERJ Solutions--which can be coupled with any practice management software--is available to assist in the implementation of efficient and staff-friendly contactless payment options, including QR codes, text payment links, automatic invoicing and more, while ensuring PCI compliance through all online payment processing. Similar merchant services will also be made available through the partnership to legal practices and home service providers as ERJ expands to meet growing consumer demand for flexible payment options in these industries.

"We are thrilled to be working with Scorpion to minimize expenses associated with a myriad of electronic payments options for today's busy medical practices," said Michael Gutlove, Principal at ERJ Solutions. "The credit card processing industry is constantly evolving. All clients of Scorpion can now keep the focus on growing their business while their merchant account is being cared for by a payments professional."

This new partnership presents particular value to medical practices that provide emergency or elective services, which typically present large out of pocket costs to patients. This often results in longer unpaid balances that require more time from accounting staffs as they work to resolve them. With the convenient set of payment options and installment plans ERJ Solutions brings, customers can resolve balances faster and effectively mitigate the burden on both practices and their patients.

"With ERJ Solutions now available through Scorpion, our customers can easily access trusted merchant services with the confidence that they will receive the greatest savings for a stronger bottom line while providing greater convenience to their patients," said Jamie Adams, Chief Growth Officer at Scorpion. "This is just one more way that we are working in support of our mission to better local businesses and the communities they serve."

If you would like to learn more about the services available through this partnership, please visit www.scorpion.co/ERJSolutions .

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive. It helps local service providers understand their unique market dynamics, maximize their marketing efforts, and deliver experiences their customers will love. Scorpion puts SEO, Reviews, Advertising, Email Marketing, Chat and Messaging, Social Media, Websites, Lead Management, Appointment Scheduling, and more to work for local businesses. The company brings everything together in a way that's easy to understand and manage, blending AI and teams of real people with vertical expertise committed to customers' success and ready to do whatever it takes to help them reach their goals.

Scorpion is Headquartered in the Salt Lake City area, with offices in California, Texas, and New York. For more information, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/about-us/ .

About ERJ Solutions

ERJ Solutions is a leading facilitator of payment processing solutions. For more than 20 years they have been helping business owners get paid by identifying opportunities to reduce aging accounts receivable balances while improving the end user experience. With an emphasis on the healthcare vertical, ERJ Solutions recently expanded their offerings to include Buy Now Pay Later financing, Accounts Payable reconciliation, and ACH remittance. The company removes complicated redundancies in managing both sides of the balance sheet while reducing overall costs.

ERJ Solutions is Headquartered in the Bergen County area of New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://erjsolutions.com/

SOURCE Scorpion