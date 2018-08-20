Scorpion Premieres Brand-New YouTube Series: Get to Work

Through Get to Work, hardworking business owners from all over the country—from Dallas, TX to Troy, MI, to San Diego, CA—share their stories of success, their stories of struggle, and highlight how they managed to build successful companies in a highly-competitive economy.

"The show isn't about Scorpion," said CMO Corey Quinn. "The show is about our clients and their stories—their struggles, setbacks, accomplishments, and triumphs. We can't thank them enough for their willingness to invite our cameras into their places of work. Our clients are the best in the world, and without them, none of this would have been possible."

Echoing Quinn's sentiment, Jill Wilson (Scorpion's Director of Public Relations and co-host of Get to Work) said, "At Scorpion, we're passionate about helping clients in new, innovative ways, Get to Work is the brainchild of that passion. The show allows us to highlight our clients' accomplishments, experience a 'day-in-the-life' of different professionals, and demonstrate what it takes to build a successful business."

To watch the premiere episode, please visit: https://www.scorpion.co/company/get-to-work/

About Scorpion

Since its inception in 2001, Scorpion has grown to become one of the largest players in the digital marketing industry. Serving more than 10,000 clients across a wide range of industries, Scorpion is committed to helping businesses win online by delivering more customers, more revenue, and more security for the future.

