Scorpion Releases Premiere Episode of New Podcast Called 'The Criminal Defense Show'

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing and technology company Scorpion has released a valuable resource for criminal defense attorneys who are looking to attract more clients and build more successful law practices.

Scorpion's brand-new podcast, "The Criminal Defense Show," just aired its premiere episode. The podcast, which publishes episodes monthly, provides defense lawyers with business and marketing insights to help them become more competitive in their local markets. Each episode features an attorney along with criminal defense digital marketing experts.

In the first episode, host Kelly Carpenter, Director of Internet Marketing at Scorpion, speaks with criminal defense attorney Victor Revill of Revill Law Firm and Nathan Reynolds, Vice President of Sales at Scorpion, about the importance of building business partnerships that are the right fit for your firm. They discuss both good and bad experiences with marketing partners, the importance of establishing a foundation of trust, and how to tell whether your partner is bringing enough value to the relationship.

"In a highly competitive industry like criminal defense, you need to do whatever you can to give your firm an advantage — especially in these uncertain times," Carpenter said. "That's why we launched this podcast — to create a space where our listeners can hear about the experiences of what's worked for other attorneys, and also learn about the latest industry trends and best practices straight from our digital marketing experts. We recommend any defense lawyer who is interested in advancing their practice to tune in!"

Topics that will be covered in future episodes include reviews and reputation, digital advertising, the importance of your brand, what matters in reporting, and the client journey.

Listen to the "The Criminal Defense Show" presented by Scorpion by visiting www.Scorpion.co/The-Criminal-Defense-Show .

About Scorpion

Scorpion provides an industry-leading digital marketing, operations, and technology platform for local, service-based businesses. To learn more about Scorpion, please visit www.Scorpion.co .

SOURCE Scorpion

Related Links

https://www.scorpion.co

