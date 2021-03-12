Scorpion Repel Finally safe from Scorpions

PHOENIX, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THE BEST WAY TO REPEL SCORPIONS



In an open forum, a reader asked others about Scorpion Repel. She wanted to know if the product claims were true. Her inquiry led to a lengthy "discussion" about how to repel scorpions:

One response was, "I usually use a flame-thrower."

Another responder said if she ever bought a house in Arizona, she planned to dig a trench, line it with plastic, and fill it with pesticide.

Yet another reader said the trench idea was a good one but too dangerous. He said a moat should encircle the house but break off into a trail that led into the desert. The scorpions would then stroll along the moat and exit back into the desert where they belong. Safely.



THE ONE-AND-ONLY WAY TO REPEL SCORPIONS



Sad to say, most people don't care about scorpion safety. We want to repel scorpions but we don't want to kill our pets or make ourselves sick doing it.



We live in Arizona, where the highest concentration of scorpions is found in North America. Most of us simply have our homes sprayed – treated – every month or so. Scorpion Repel eliminates the problem of cohabitating with Arizona scorpions once and for all. It was developed in Arizona thanks to a discouraged, innovative property owner.



"I lived the frustration of scorpions first-hand," said the co-founder. He said he was stung physically and financially. "I paid thousands of dollars…only to have the scorpions re-enter my home just months later."



QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS: HOW SCORPION REPEL WORKS



Q: Can Scorpion Repel keep scorpions out of my yard?

A: Every yard is different. It works on patios and courtyards and some types of yard walls.



Q: Does Scorpion Repel kill scorpions?

A: No, but we treat your house before applying Scorpion Repel. Our traditional treatment will eliminate scorpions already inside your home. Scorpion Repel keeps them out forever.



Q: Does this treatment stop other bugs from entering my home?

A: We don't have any proof it does, but some homeowners say they've noticed a decrease in creepy-crawlies getting inside.



Q: How long before Scorpion Repel works?

A: It takes 24 hours to dry completely and 72 hours to cure. Depending on property size, the application itself can take from 3-8 hours. The first two coats are hand-painted and the last application is sprayed.



Q: Should we leave the house while you apply Scorpion Repel?

A: No, unless you want or need to. It won't harm children, elderly, or pets.



Q: What makes Scorpion Repel different from a scorpion seal?

A: Budget Brothers Termite & Pest Elimination offers a scorpion seal, but we can't guarantee its effectiveness. One company sells a type of scorpion seal service with a "warranty," but it's dependent on a lot of factors, including "re-certification," which sounds a lot like "another treatment."



Scorpion Repel is basically 2 different liquid compounds we apply directly on the base of a building. It's a smooth, glass-like substance scorpions simply can't get past. Once it dries, it will repel scorpions, completely and for many years.



SCORPION REPEL IS 100% EFFECTIVE



The only reason we offer a 5-year guarantee is that the technology is so new, the oldest treatment was only five years ago. There have been no indications it won't last a lifetime.



No matter how we advertised it, we always knew we weren't controlling scorpions. They were controlling us. We're very excited about being able to offer this ultimate technology that will repel scorpions to our friends and neighbors (like you).

