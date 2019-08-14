Scorpion Secures Spot on Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, a leading Internet marketing and technology company that empowers businesses to achieve new levels of success, today revealed that it has once again ranked on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Scorpion's inclusion on this list puts them among companies like Microsoft, Dell and LinkedIn, all of whom have been honorees in the past.

"We're incredibly proud to be included in the Inc. 5000 for the ninth year in a row," said Scorpion CEO Rustin Kretz. "Scorpion's success and our rapid growth are both great indicators of the dedication our employees have to our organization and our clients at large. Our employees are the champions of our company, truly love the work that they're doing and are incredible advocates for their clients – and it really sets us apart in this industry. We look forward to continued growth and success as we look towards 2020."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."



Scorpion is a leading client-centric Internet marketing and technology company with expertise in empowering businesses to achieve new levels of success. Scorpion specializes in the franchise, home services, healthcare, legal and medical sectors and offers a full suite of digital marketing services to customers. Its offered services include website design, search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, video advertising, online reputation management, social media services, and much more. While customers choose Scorpion for its award-winning digital marketing and industry-leading technology, they stay for its uncompromising commitment to world-class customer service. To learn more about Scorpion, please visit: www.Scorpion.co.

