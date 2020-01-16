Scorpions "Sin City Nights" With Special Guest Queensrÿche Headlining Las Vegas Residency Starts Saturday, July 4 At Zappos Theater At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

"We are very excited to come back to Vegas in July 2020 for a nine show residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Zappos Theater," said Klaus Meine. "We're looking very much forward to share some wild 'Sin City Nights' with all of you on the famous Strip … Let's get ready for the Sting!!!!"

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. PST. Scorpions Rock Zone fan club members will have exclusive, first access to tickets starting Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. PST. For more information and to join the fan community visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone

Citi is the official presale credit card of Scorpions "Sin City Nights." As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. PST until Thursday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. PST through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. PST through Thursday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. PST. The nine performances going on sale are:

July 2020: 4, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25

General ticket prices begin at $40, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com/scorpionsvegas or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

With over 110 million records sold around the world, the band will play fan favorites from their incredible catalogue including "Wind of Change," "Still Loving You," "Rock You Like a Hurricane," "Send Me an Angel," and many more.

Founded in Hannover, West Germany in 1965, Scorpions were part of the first wave of metal in the 1970's with their debut album, Lonesome Crow, released in 1972. The band rose to arena status with seminal releases Lovedrive, Virgin Killer and Animal Magnetism. In the '80s, Scorpions amassed a string of Billboard chart toppers from Love at First Sting and Blackout, including multiple Top 10 singles "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and "No One Like You," as well a string of successful singles such as "Send Me an Angel," "Still Loving You," and "Wind of Change."

The band was also ranked #46 on VH1's Greatest Artists of Hard Rock and their hit "Rock You Like a Hurricane" also landed as #18 on VH1's list of the 100 Greatest Hard Rock Songs. Celebrated across the globe, the iconic rock act has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and has received multiple honors including World Music Award winners, a postage stamp in Brazil, a Star on Hollywood Rock Walk, and Echo honors. Most recently, they were honored with the Lower Saxon State Award.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation & House of Blues Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Mariah Carey, Journey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Billy Idol at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; FOREIGNER, The Doobie Brothers, Chicago and ZZ TOP at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Scorpions, Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the new Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 newly restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square-feet of gaming, several lounges, impressive restaurants including Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House, and the award-winning Spice Market Buffet, an intimate wedding chapel and the Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara. The resort also features The Scene Pool Deck with the Strip's first and only stand-alone wave machine, the FlowRider. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater showcases resident headliners Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and Shania Twain. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the newly-renovated Criss Angel Theater. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation. For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

