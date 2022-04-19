Scotch Whisky Market size to grow by 18.33 million liters | Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Technavio

Apr 19, 2022, 10:40 ET

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scotch whisky market size is expected to grow by 18.33 mn L from 2019 to 2024, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.

Scotch Whisky Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the scotch whisky market include Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Brown-Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari-Milano Spa, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, and William Grant & Sons Ltd.

The global scotch whiskey market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Manufacturer performance in the market may be affected by changing consumer spending patterns. It may also be affected by consumer tastes; regional, national, and local economic conditions; and demographic trends. The changing economic conditions are affecting customers' living standards and will also affect vendors' businesses. The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and large vendors. The vendors in the market compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing demand for premium single malt scotch whiskey is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as increasing competition from other alcoholic beverages may threaten the growth of the market.

Scotch Whisky Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Product
    • Blended: The market share growth by this segment will be significant during the forecast period. An increase in demand for premium blended scotch whiskey will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
    • Bulk Blended
    • Others
  • Geographic
    • APAC: This segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing disposable income, the growing popularity of western culture, and the introduction of new flavors of scotch whiskey will drive the scotch whisky market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America
  • Distribution channel
    • Off-trade
    • On-trade

Scotch Whisky Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist scotch whisky market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the scotch whisky market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the scotch whisky market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scotch whisky market vendors

Related Reports:

Gluten-free Beer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Alcoholic Beverages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Scotch Whisky Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1%

Market growth 2020-2024

18.33 mn L

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

(15.23)

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, France, Spain, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Brown-Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari-Milano Spa, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, and William Grant & Sons Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                         

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              Exhibit 01:  Parent market

                              Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 03:  Value Chain Analysis: Brewers Market

                              2.2.1 Inputs

                              2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3 Operations

                              2.2.4 Outbound logistics

                              2.2.5 Marketing and sales

                              2.2.6 Support activities

                              2.2.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 05:  Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2019 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024 

                              Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 (million L)

                              Exhibit 07:  Global scotch whiskey market 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                              Exhibit 08:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 09:  Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 10:  Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 12:  Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 15:  Market condition - Five forces 2019

5. Market Segmentation by Product by Volume                       

               5.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Blended
  • Bulk blended
  • Others

                              Exhibit 16:  Product by volume - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Product by volume              

                              Exhibit 17:  Comparison by Product by volume

               5.3 Blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)  

                              Exhibit 18:  Blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

                              Exhibit 19:  Global blended scotch whiskey market 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                              Exhibit 20:  Blended - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

               5.4 Bulk blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)        

                              Exhibit 21:  Bulk blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

                              Exhibit 22:  Global bulk blended scotch whiskey market 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                              Exhibit 23:  Bulk blended - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

               5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)     

                              Exhibit 24:  Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

                              Exhibit 25:  Global bottle blended scotch whiskey market 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                              Exhibit 26:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

               5.6 Market opportunity by Product by volume              

                              Exhibit 27:   Market opportunity by Product by volume

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel                    

               6.1 Off-trade

               6.2 On-trade 

                              Exhibit 28:  Distribution Channel (% share of global market in 2019)

7. Customer landscape                        

                              Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

               7.1 Customer landscape          

                              Exhibit 29:  Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape by Volume                             

               8.1 Geographic segmentation

                              The regions covered in the report are:

  • Europe
  • North America
  • APAC
  • MEA
  • South America

                              Exhibit 30:  Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

               8.2 Geographic comparison    

                              Exhibit 31:  Geographic comparison

               8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)    

                              Exhibit 32:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

                              Exhibit 33:  Scotch whiskey market in Europe 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                              Exhibit 34:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

               8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)     

                              Exhibit 35:  North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

                              Exhibit 36:  Scotch whiskey market in North America 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                              Exhibit 37:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

               8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)        

                              Exhibit 38:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

                              Exhibit 39:  Scotch whiskey market in APAC 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                              Exhibit 40:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

               8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)         

                              Exhibit 41:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

                              Exhibit 42:  Scotch whiskey market in MEA 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                              Exhibit 43:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

               8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)     

                              Exhibit 44:  South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

                              Exhibit 45:  Scotch whiskey market in South America 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

                              Exhibit 46:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

               8.8 Key leading countries        

                              Exhibit 47:  Key leading countries

               8.9 Market opportunity by geography

                              Exhibit 48:  Market opportunity by geography (million L)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               9.1 Market drivers      

                              9.1.1 Increased number of marketing and advertising campaigns

                              9.1.2 Increasing demand for premium single malt scotch whiskey

                              9.1.3 Consumers prefer aged scotch whiskey

               9.2 Market challenges              

                              9.2.1 Increasing competition from other alcoholic beverages

                              9.2.2 Increasing campaigns against alcohol consumption

                              9.2.3 Stringent government regulations and guidelines

                              Exhibit 49:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               9.3 Market trends      

                              9.3.1 Increasing demand for Irish whiskey and American bourbon

                              9.3.2 Increasing demand for craft whiskey

                              9.3.3 Whiskey-based tourism

10. Vendor Landscape                         

               10.1 Vendor landscape            

                              Exhibit 50:  Vendor landscape

               10.2 Landscape disruption      

                              Exhibit 51:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 52:  Industry risks

               10.3 Competitive landscape   

11. Vendor Analysis               

               11.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 53:  Vendors covered

               11.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 54: Market positioning of vendors

               11.3 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.      

                              Exhibit 55:  Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 56:  Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 57:  Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

               11.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.            

                              Exhibit 58:  Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 59:  Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 60:  Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 61:  Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

               11.5 Bacardi Ltd.        

                              Exhibit 62:  Bacardi Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 63:  Bacardi Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 64:  Bacardi Ltd. - Key news

                              Exhibit 65:  Bacardi Ltd. - Key offerings

               11.6 Beam Suntory Inc.           

                              Exhibit 66:  Beam Suntory Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 67:  Beam Suntory Inc. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 68:  Beam Suntory Inc. - Key news

                              Exhibit 69:  Beam Suntory Inc. - Key offerings

               11.7 Brown-Forman Corp.      

                              Exhibit 70:  Brown-Forman Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 71:  Brown-Forman Corp. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 72:  Brown-Forman Corp. - Key news

                              Exhibit 73:  Brown-Forman Corp. - Key offerings

               11.8 Constellation Brands Inc.              

                              Exhibit 74:  Constellation Brands Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 75:  Constellation Brands Inc. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 76:  Constellation Brands Inc. - Key news

                              Exhibit 77:  Constellation Brands Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 78:  Constellation Brands Inc. - Segment focus

               11.9 Davide Campari-Milano Spa         

                              Exhibit 79:  Davide Campari-Milano Spa - Overview

                              Exhibit 80:  Davide Campari-Milano Spa - Business segments

                              Exhibit 81:  Davide Campari-Milano Spa - Key news

                              Exhibit 82:  Davide Campari-Milano Spa - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 83:  Davide Campari-Milano Spa - Segment focus

               11.10 Diageo               

                              Exhibit 84:  Diageo Plc - Overview

                              Exhibit 85:  Diageo Plc - Business segments

                              Exhibit 86:  Diageo Plc - Key news

                              Exhibit 88:  Diageo Plc - Segment focus

               11.11 Pernod Ricard SA           

                              Exhibit 89:  Pernod Ricard SA - Overview

                              Exhibit 90:  Pernod Ricard SA - Product and service

                              Exhibit 91:  Pernod Ricard SA - Key news

                              Exhibit 92:  Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings

               11.12 William Grant & Sons Ltd.          

                              Exhibit 93:  William Grant & Sons Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 94:  William Grant & Sons Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 95:  William Grant & Sons Ltd. - Key news

                              Exhibit 96:  William Grant & Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

12. Appendix                           

               12.1 Scope of the report         

                              12.1.1 Market definition

                              12.1.2 Objectives

                              12.1.3 Notes and caveats

               12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 97:  Currency conversion rates for US$

               12.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 98:  Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 99:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 100:  Information sources

               12.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 101:  List of abbreviations

