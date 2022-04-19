Scotch Whisky Market size to grow by 18.33 million liters | Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Scotch Whisky Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the scotch whisky market include Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Brown-Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari-Milano Spa, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, and William Grant & Sons Ltd.

The global scotch whiskey market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Manufacturer performance in the market may be affected by changing consumer spending patterns. It may also be affected by consumer tastes; regional, national, and local economic conditions; and demographic trends. The changing economic conditions are affecting customers' living standards and will also affect vendors' businesses. The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and large vendors. The vendors in the market compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing demand for premium single malt scotch whiskey is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as increasing competition from other alcoholic beverages may threaten the growth of the market.

Scotch Whisky Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Blended: The market share growth by this segment will be significant during the forecast period. An increase in demand for premium blended scotch whiskey will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Bulk Blended

Bulk Blended



Others

Geographic

APAC: This segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing disposable income, the growing popularity of western culture, and the introduction of new flavors of scotch whiskey will drive the scotch whisky market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Europe

Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Distribution channel

Off-trade



On-trade

Scotch Whisky Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist scotch whisky market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the scotch whisky market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the scotch whisky market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scotch whisky market vendors

Scotch Whisky Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1% Market growth 2020-2024 18.33 mn L Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) (15.23) Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, France, Spain, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Brown-Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari-Milano Spa, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, and William Grant & Sons Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Brewers Market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 (million L)

Exhibit 07: Global scotch whiskey market 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2019

5. Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Blended

Bulk blended

Others

Exhibit 16: Product by volume - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product by volume

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product by volume

5.3 Blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Exhibit 18: Blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Exhibit 19: Global blended scotch whiskey market 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 20: Blended - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 Bulk blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Exhibit 21: Bulk blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Exhibit 22: Global bulk blended scotch whiskey market 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 23: Bulk blended - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Exhibit 24: Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Exhibit 25: Global bottle blended scotch whiskey market 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product by volume

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product by volume

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Off-trade

6.2 On-trade

Exhibit 28: Distribution Channel (% share of global market in 2019)

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape by Volume

8.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Exhibit 33: Scotch whiskey market in Europe 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Exhibit 36: Scotch whiskey market in North America 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Exhibit 39: Scotch whiskey market in APAC 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 40: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Exhibit 42: Scotch whiskey market in MEA 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)

Exhibit 45: Scotch whiskey market in South America 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 46: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 47: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by geography (million L)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Increased number of marketing and advertising campaigns

9.1.2 Increasing demand for premium single malt scotch whiskey

9.1.3 Consumers prefer aged scotch whiskey

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Increasing competition from other alcoholic beverages

9.2.2 Increasing campaigns against alcohol consumption

9.2.3 Stringent government regulations and guidelines

Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Increasing demand for Irish whiskey and American bourbon

9.3.2 Increasing demand for craft whiskey

9.3.3 Whiskey-based tourism

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 50: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive landscape

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 54: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Bacardi Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Bacardi Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Bacardi Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Bacardi Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 65: Bacardi Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Beam Suntory Inc.

Exhibit 66: Beam Suntory Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Beam Suntory Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Beam Suntory Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 69: Beam Suntory Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Brown-Forman Corp.

Exhibit 70: Brown-Forman Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Brown-Forman Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 72: Brown-Forman Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 73: Brown-Forman Corp. - Key offerings

11.8 Constellation Brands Inc.

Exhibit 74: Constellation Brands Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Constellation Brands Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 77: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Constellation Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Davide Campari-Milano Spa

Exhibit 79: Davide Campari-Milano Spa - Overview

Exhibit 80: Davide Campari-Milano Spa - Business segments

Exhibit 81: Davide Campari-Milano Spa - Key news

Exhibit 82: Davide Campari-Milano Spa - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: Davide Campari-Milano Spa - Segment focus

11.10 Diageo

Exhibit 84: Diageo Plc - Overview

Exhibit 85: Diageo Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Diageo Plc - Key news

Exhibit 88: Diageo Plc - Segment focus

11.11 Pernod Ricard SA

Exhibit 89: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview

Exhibit 90: Pernod Ricard SA - Product and service

Exhibit 91: Pernod Ricard SA - Key news

Exhibit 92: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings

11.12 William Grant & Sons Ltd.

Exhibit 93: William Grant & Sons Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 94: William Grant & Sons Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 95: William Grant & Sons Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 96: William Grant & Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 98: Research Methodology

Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 100: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

