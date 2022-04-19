Scotch Whisky Market size to grow by 18.33 million liters | Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Apr 19, 2022, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scotch whisky market size is expected to grow by 18.33 mn L from 2019 to 2024, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.
Scotch Whisky Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the scotch whisky market include Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Brown-Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari-Milano Spa, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, and William Grant & Sons Ltd.
The global scotch whiskey market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Manufacturer performance in the market may be affected by changing consumer spending patterns. It may also be affected by consumer tastes; regional, national, and local economic conditions; and demographic trends. The changing economic conditions are affecting customers' living standards and will also affect vendors' businesses. The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and large vendors. The vendors in the market compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution.
The report also covers the following areas:
The increasing demand for premium single malt scotch whiskey is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as increasing competition from other alcoholic beverages may threaten the growth of the market.
Scotch Whisky Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- Product
- Blended: The market share growth by this segment will be significant during the forecast period. An increase in demand for premium blended scotch whiskey will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
- Bulk Blended
- Others
- Geographic
- APAC: This segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing disposable income, the growing popularity of western culture, and the introduction of new flavors of scotch whiskey will drive the scotch whisky market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
- Distribution channel
- Off-trade
- On-trade
Scotch Whisky Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist scotch whisky market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the scotch whisky market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the scotch whisky market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scotch whisky market vendors
|
Scotch Whisky Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
18.33 mn L
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
(15.23)
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, France, Spain, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Brown-Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari-Milano Spa, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, and William Grant & Sons Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Brewers Market
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support activities
2.2.7 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2019
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 (million L)
Exhibit 07: Global scotch whiskey market 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2019
5. Market Segmentation by Product by Volume
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Blended
- Bulk blended
- Others
Exhibit 16: Product by volume - Market share 2019-2024 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product by volume
Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product by volume
5.3 Blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
Exhibit 18: Blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
Exhibit 19: Global blended scotch whiskey market 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 20: Blended - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
5.4 Bulk blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
Exhibit 21: Bulk blended - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
Exhibit 22: Global bulk blended scotch whiskey market 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 23: Bulk blended - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
Exhibit 24: Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
Exhibit 25: Global bottle blended scotch whiskey market 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Product by volume
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product by volume
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Off-trade
6.2 On-trade
Exhibit 28: Distribution Channel (% share of global market in 2019)
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
7.1 Customer landscape
Exhibit 29: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape by Volume
8.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
Exhibit 33: Scotch whiskey market in Europe 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
Exhibit 36: Scotch whiskey market in North America 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
Exhibit 39: Scotch whiskey market in APAC 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 40: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
Exhibit 41: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
Exhibit 42: Scotch whiskey market in MEA 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (million L)
Exhibit 45: Scotch whiskey market in South America 2019-2024 (million L), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 46: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 47: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by geography (million L)
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Increased number of marketing and advertising campaigns
9.1.2 Increasing demand for premium single malt scotch whiskey
9.1.3 Consumers prefer aged scotch whiskey
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Increasing competition from other alcoholic beverages
9.2.2 Increasing campaigns against alcohol consumption
9.2.3 Stringent government regulations and guidelines
Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Increasing demand for Irish whiskey and American bourbon
9.3.2 Increasing demand for craft whiskey
9.3.3 Whiskey-based tourism
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 50: Vendor landscape
10.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 51: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 52: Industry risks
10.3 Competitive landscape
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 53: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 54: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 55: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 56: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 57: Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
11.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
Exhibit 58: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 59: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 60: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 61: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
11.5 Bacardi Ltd.
Exhibit 62: Bacardi Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 63: Bacardi Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 64: Bacardi Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 65: Bacardi Ltd. - Key offerings
11.6 Beam Suntory Inc.
Exhibit 66: Beam Suntory Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 67: Beam Suntory Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 68: Beam Suntory Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 69: Beam Suntory Inc. - Key offerings
11.7 Brown-Forman Corp.
Exhibit 70: Brown-Forman Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 71: Brown-Forman Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 72: Brown-Forman Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 73: Brown-Forman Corp. - Key offerings
11.8 Constellation Brands Inc.
Exhibit 74: Constellation Brands Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 75: Constellation Brands Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 76: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 77: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 78: Constellation Brands Inc. - Segment focus
11.9 Davide Campari-Milano Spa
Exhibit 79: Davide Campari-Milano Spa - Overview
Exhibit 80: Davide Campari-Milano Spa - Business segments
Exhibit 81: Davide Campari-Milano Spa - Key news
Exhibit 82: Davide Campari-Milano Spa - Key offerings
Exhibit 83: Davide Campari-Milano Spa - Segment focus
11.10 Diageo
Exhibit 84: Diageo Plc - Overview
Exhibit 85: Diageo Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 86: Diageo Plc - Key news
Exhibit 88: Diageo Plc - Segment focus
11.11 Pernod Ricard SA
Exhibit 89: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview
Exhibit 90: Pernod Ricard SA - Product and service
Exhibit 91: Pernod Ricard SA - Key news
Exhibit 92: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings
11.12 William Grant & Sons Ltd.
Exhibit 93: William Grant & Sons Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 94: William Grant & Sons Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 95: William Grant & Sons Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 96: William Grant & Sons Ltd. - Key offerings
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 98: Research Methodology
Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 100: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations
