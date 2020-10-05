Scott and Sandi Borchetta Launch Application to Reward $150,000 In Grants for Music Education Non-Profits

In order to be eligible, organizations must be a public school or a current 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Applicants have until November 16 to apply and will be notified the beginning of December if they are chosen to receive one of the grants. Grant recipients and their students will also have the opportunity to attend a livestream event with BMLG artists. Qualifying non-profit music schools and organizations can apply HERE .

The grants are supported by the Borchettas' MUSIC HAS VALUE Fund, a fund they created in 2015 to provide financial support to organizations which support those who make music, aspire to make music, and access and appreciate music.

ABOUT BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP: Led by Founder, President and CEO Scott Borchetta, Big Machine Label Group encompasses Big Machine Records, The Valory Music Co., BMLG Records, Big Machine/John Varvatos Records and publishing company Big Machine Music as well as its own digital radio station, Big Machine Radio. BMLG artists include superstars Florida Georgia Line, Sheryl Crow, Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, and Jennifer Nettles; chart-topping acts Justin Moore, Eli Young Band, Brett Young, Midland, Carly Pearce, Riley Green, Aaron Lewis, Badflower and "The Voice" winner Danielle Bradbery. BMLG artists have received multiple GRAMMY, CMA, ACM, AMA, CMT, Teen Choice, MTV, Billboard, People's Choice and Brit Awards. Big Machine is the first-ever American label to align with terrestrial radio for performance royalty rights for its artists and is an industry leader in fighting for artist, songwriter, publisher and record company rights. Visit BigMachineLabelGroup.com for more information.

ABOUT MUSIC HAS VALUE: The Music Has Value fund was created in 2015 by Scott and Sandi Borchetta to provide funds to organizations which support those who make music, aspire to make music, and access and appreciate music. Music Has Value will focus on two specific lanes throughout 2020 and beyond. The fund, administered by The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, will continue to target K-12 schools needing instruments and resources, with an emphasis on rural areas that are often overlooked. Additionally, Music Has Value aims to enrich lives both young and old, and a portion of the dollars pledged will support music therapy programs for seniors and those battling Alzheimer's. For more information, visit www.MusicHasValue.com.

