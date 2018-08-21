Scott Donaton Named Cannes Lions 2019 Entertainment Jury President

"I'm honored to once again serve as a Cannes Jury President alongside the world's best creative talent. As the entertainment space evolves into a more vital part of the marketing mix, this is a great opportunity to help identify and celebrate work that points the way forward." -- Scott Donaton, Digitas Global Chief Creative & Content Officer.

As Chief Creative & Content Officer at connected marketing agency Digitas, Scott leads a global "connected creative" capability that is home to creative, content, experience design and production. Scott's awards and accolades include induction to the Advertising Hall of Achievement and being named one of the "21 Most Intriguing People in Media."

A sought-after voice in the industry, Scott's views can be found in Fast Company, Adweek, and Ad Age; he can also be spotted on stages from Singapore Spikes to Cannes, Advertising Week to the Digital NewFronts.

"To win a Cannes Lion demonstrates creative excellence. It's inspiring work that stands out for its innovation, impact and effectiveness. In awarding a Lion, the juries are recognizing the best creative output from the year gone by but also signaling the future of creativity. Our jury presidents are pivotal in this process, themselves having demonstrated their creative credentials in guiding teams, organizations and brands to set exemplary standards. We're extremely proud to have their talent and experience to lead this year's juries in setting the benchmark for creativity going forward." -- Philip Thomas, Chairman of Cannes Lions

