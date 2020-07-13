Scott Magnuson, CEA, Joins Perfection Global as EVP - Surplus Asset Management Solutions

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfection Global, LLC, the industry leader in industrial asset solutions for global manufacturers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Magnuson to the Perfection Global team. Mr. Magnuson joins Perfection as the Executive Vice President – Surplus Asset Management Solutions.

Perfection Global

Mr. Magnuson is a 30+ year veteran in the industrial asset management and disposition services sector. Most recently, Mr. Magnuson was Chief Operating Officer and President of a leading and innovative used equipment reseller & auction firm specializing in used CNC machine tools and industrial assets.

During his long and successful career, Mr. Magnuson has gained extensive experience in auctions, appraisals, and contract negotiation in a wide variety of industries, while developing strong business relationships. Scott has implemented effective marketing, branding, and advertising strategies, while also developing CRM and database automation and integration approaches, all of which strongly aligns with Perfection's current capabilities. These advanced skills will ensure Perfection's growth into new domestic and international markets, enhancing Perfection's global capabilities and portfolio of client services.

For over five decades, Perfection Global, LLC. has been serving manufacturers and asset-based lenders and has distinguished itself as a leader and trusted specialist in the used industrial asset disposition marketplace. In addition to being a stocking used equipment reseller, Perfection's services have expanded to include webcast live & online auctions, customized Surplus Asset Management programs (SAM), and equipment appraisals by Certified Appraisers. Perfection's proprietary services are being utilized by multiple Fortune 500 companies around the globe to expeditiously redeploy or sell their surplus equipment on the worldwide marketplace. Perfection conducts more than 100 auctions worldwide each year.

Perfection's proven processes deliver the quick turn-around often sought by clients while still maximizing asset return. Over the years, Perfection has become identified as the source for buying, selling, trading and appraising capital assets in the global marketplace.

