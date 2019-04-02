Scott Nagel, President of Redfin, Joins Wrench, Inc. Board of Directors

"Scott Nagel is a homerun addition to our board. Scott was instrumental in building an amazing business and world class team at Redfin and we see many parallels in the challenges they have solved in our space," said Ed Petersen, co-founder and CEO of Wrench. "We look forward to leveraging Scott's expertise and experiences as we continue to grow Wrench to its full potential."

"I've been very impressed with the team, product and traction that Wrench has achieved in a short period of time," said Scott Nagel. "The company's philosophy and approach to business are similar to the successful model we've built at Redfin and I look forward to contributing to their continued growth and success."

Scott leads real estate operations at Redfin, with responsibility for brokerage and partner revenue, recruiting, and training, and is President of Title Forward, a Redfin owned title company. Prior to Redfin, he was a managing director at LexisNexis, with profit-and-loss responsibility for an $80 million business. Prior to that, Scott served as vice president of strategy and client operations at Applied Discovery, a successful legal services software start-up. Scott worked for many years as an attorney, having graduated with a law degree from Seattle University and a political science degree from the University of Washington.

Wrench's maintenance and repair management platform facilitates and deploys automotive mechanics who will come to your home, office or any location of your choice to work on your vehicle. Wrench mobile mechanics can work on every make and model and perform nearly all services in the field saving vehicle owners from the headache and frustration of going to a shop or dealer. Wrench stands behind their services with a 12 month/12,000-mile warranty.

The $70 billion U.S. car maintenance and auto repair industry has long been resistant to change despite the fact that research has shown that as many as 90 percent of car owners felt frustrated or inconvenienced by their periodic trips to local shops and dealerships. Wrench is an innovative leader using e-commerce and advanced technology with industry specs to make auto repair and maintenance hassle-free for consumers, business owners and fleet managers. The consistent upward growth and high repeat customer business in existing markets validates that customers are enjoying the convenience Wrench provides.

Wrench is a new approach to car repair that allows people to schedule their service online (https://wrench.com/services/) or via their app with fixed-price or customized quotes. The company performs a wide range of services on all types of cars and trucks serviced at the customer's home or office, saving people hours of travel and service time and savings of as much as 30% versus dealer service repair rates. Wrench is a privately held company headquartered in Seattle, WA with major investors Madrona Venture Group, Tenaya Capital, Vulcan Capital and The Alumni Venture Group.

