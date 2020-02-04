Scott Orsini Joins Unified Power as New Vice President of Business Development

TERRELL, Texas, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Power is pleased to announce Scott Orsini as our new Vice President of Business Development. Scott joins Unified Power's Business Development team after 20+ years working in the mission critical services industry. His responsibilities include the development of new accounts, growth within existing accounts, and the sale of critical power services and products.

"Scott brings a comprehensive understanding of account and project management to our team," said Robert Parrish, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "His years of industry experience will allow him to approach opportunities and offer the best solution with the client in mind."

Scott accepts this position after progressive growth within operations management positions, ultimately leading to an executive role. His past responsibilities have included: creating, developing, and managing national sales and service operations of electrical and mechanical infrastructures, direct engagement with strategic customers, and oversight of administrative, project, and field staff.

Before joining Unified Power, Scott was Chief Operating Officer of a leading predictive analytics company focused on providing power systems data to the telecommunications industry. Mr. Orsini also co-founded Lionheart Power Systems, a successful independent service provider with a local and national presence.

"Unified Power is a dynamic player in the business services industry whose customer-centric focus, operational, and technical standards of excellence align deeply with my professional standards," says Mr. Orsini.

The Unified Power brand began in January 2011 when On Computer Services, a national critical power service company located in Terrell, Texas, invested heavily into systems, product training, technical support, and parts logistics in order to maximize the service experience and reduce risk for its rapidly expanding group of Fortune 500 customers.

Part of Incline Investments, LLC's portfolio, the Unified Power strategy has been well-received in the marketplace, catapulting Unified Power to continued double-digit growth while maintaining a world-class service quality rating. Currently providing services to more than 5,000 customers, the company is well-capitalized and aggressively seeking to acquire additional customer-focused, critical power service companies that share the vision.

Under various brands, Unified Power has provided thousands of companies across the nation with affordable and reliable critical power services for their UPS, DC Plant, and battery systems for more than two decades.

Companies operating under the Unified Power brand include Power Protection Unlimited (Maryland), Sun Sales Company (New Mexico), UPSCO (Ohio), Power Protection Services (Texas), Critical Power USA (Maryland), 24/7 Technology (Georgia), SEPS Power (Illinois), the UPS division of LionHeart Power Systems (Illinois), and CORE Power Systems (California).

