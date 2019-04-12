Scott Solombrino Leaving Dav El/Boston Coach After 43 Years

Solombrino will remain a strong force for the betterment of the ground transportation industry internationally, through his work as President of the Allied Leadership Council for the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) and as a member of its Board of Directors, positions he has held for more than 20 years. Solombrino will also continue serving as Secretary and Director of the National Limousine Association (NLA), of which he was a four-time President and co-founder. He will remain a leading voice and ferocious advocate for improved safety regulations for ride-hailing companies through his leadership roles with Ride Safe Massachusetts and Ride Responsibly .

The decision not to renew his current employment agreement with Dav El/Boston Coach was made after a long and deliberative process. In addition to his focus as an industry leader and icon, Solombrino plans to write a memoir detailing his life in the industry. He had strong praise for Dav El/Boston Coach and is very optimistic about the company's future.

"This is a decision I am making for positive reasons and I look forward to the future," said Solombrino. "I leave Dav El/Boston Coach with great pride, knowing our team is operating the finest chauffeured transportation company in the world. Our standards have set the bar and our reputation for impeccable services are unmatched in the ground transportation sector. I want to thank David and Derek Marcou and all of our employees, and want them to know I have full confidence they will continue leading this company toward a great future. I wish everyone the best as I move on to the next chapter in life."

Solombrino founded his first company, Fifth Avenue Limousine Company of Boston, in 1978 while still a freshman at Suffolk University. He graduated in 1982 with a degree in Government and Communications. Solombrino is a former member of the Suffolk University Dean's Advisory Board for the Sawyer School of Business. He is also a former board member of the Trustees of Reservations, the oldest land conservation group in the United States, the Massachusetts Sports and Entertainment Commission, the Massachusetts Film Bureau and the Business Leadership Council for the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Solombrino is an active board member with the Voice Health Institute affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Solombrino's positive impact on the industry was never more evident than in 2002, when the U.S. Congress and President Bush unanimously passed legislation expanding the rights of chauffeured transportation operators nationwide. His continued dedication, discipline and hard work contributed to the passage of the landmark legislation on behalf of the industry he worked for throughout his career. Now, he looks forward to telling his story.

"It's been an incredible ride in an amazing industry. I have so many positive experiences to share and have gained a unique perspective on life through this work. I now will have time to write that story," added Solombrino.

SOURCE Dav El/Boston Coach Chauffeured Transportation Network