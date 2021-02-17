Scott Sparks Named as Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor In 2021

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparks Financial, a Denver-based wealth management firm associated with the Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group, announced today Founder and CEO Scott Sparks has been named by Forbes as one of the Best-in-State Wealth Management Advisors for 2021.

"Sparks Financial is a shining example of our exceptional advisor teams that provide unmatched service to help clients realize their financial goals and dreams through comprehensive planning," said Tim Gerend, chief distribution officer, Northwestern Mutual. "Congratulations to Scott and his team on earning this outstanding recognition for the second consecutive year."

Sparks founded Sparks Financial 30 years ago to provide comprehensive financial planning, investments and insurance to professionals and families. The firm now serves over 400 client families nationally, spanning four generations.

The Forbes/SHOOK state ranking covers 5,224 of the best financial advisors in the nation. More than 32,000 financial advisors were nominated by their peers. SHOOK Research analysts reviewed surveys and conducted more than 15,000 virtual, telephone and in-person interviews with advisors.

As part of the research process, each advisor completes a survey, then SHOOK Research analysts contact each advisor, scheduling meetings by telephone, virtual and in-person, to discuss each advisor's best practices, such as servicing clients. The evaluation also includes a review of compliance records, the extent of community involvement and the investing process.

SHOOK Research uses a proprietary algorithm to weigh additional considerations such as revenue trends, assets under management and industry experience. Advisors must have at least seven years of professional experience to qualify for consideration.

Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM)(life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company. Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group is a select group of Northwestern Mutual advisors and representatives. Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group is not a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, insurance agency, federal savings bank or other legal entity.

