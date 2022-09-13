SCOTTIE RESOURCES EXTENDS DEPTH OF BLUEBERRY CONTACT ZONE TO 360 METRES WITH INTERCEPT OF 7.07 G/T GOLD OVER 24.55 METRES

President and CEO, Brad Rourke: "One of our primary objectives of this drill season was to expand the depth of the Blueberry Contact Zone, and this initial deep test increases the depth of mineralization by 60% to a total of 360 metres, and we have multiple deeper holes still awaiting assays. Our 2022 program remains in full swing, with three diamond drill skid-rigs continuing to test the Blueberry Contact Zone. With such positive early season drill results and supporting visuals from recently drilled holes we have decided to increase the size of the program to 16,500 metres of drilling to test additional expansion targets along the contact. With over 75 holes already drilled this season, and just 6 reported so far, we look forward to delivering positive news flow throughout the fall."

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone. p Partial hole results from 340.45 to 437.5 (EOH).

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) SR22-148

39.35 41.11 1.76 2.15 1.39

90.20 94.38 4.18 7.65 6.99 including 90.20 91.70 1.50 15.1 5.22 and 173.00 176.00 3.00 3.83 4.95 including 173.00 174.40 1.40 7.53 8.66 SR22-150

80.08 82.00 1.92 6.10 26.76

160.00 161.10 1.10 11.1 7.00

239.50 241.50 2.00 2.61 3.00 including 239.50 240.50 1.00 4.96 5.00 SR22-151p

343.00 419.00 76.00 2.45 7.78 including 370.60 395.15 24.55 7.07 4.33 and including 370.60 378.25 7.65 3.99 3.75 and 388.80 395.15 6.35 22.2 11.78 and including 391.80 395.15 3.35 30.1 17.51

*True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined

Current Drill Results

Drill hole SR22-151 was a significant down dip test following up on the deepest intercept from the 2021 drill program, which intercepted 15.3 g/t gold over 13.49 metres at a depth of 225 metres (SR21-138; NR February 8, 2022). This new reported step out of 135 m extends mineralization down to a depth of 360 metres and provides confidence in the geological model that mineralization remains open at depth. Presented results from hole 151 are partial results representing the lower portion of hole from 340.45 to 437.5 metres (EOH) where positive visuals prompted the team to rush the analysis, so results could guide the ongoing drill program.

Drill holes SR22-148 and SR22-150 are deeper tests on the southern extent of the drilling from the 2021 drill program (Fig. 3a,b) along the Blueberry Contact Zone. The multiple shallower intercepts in both of these holes are related to the holes crossing SW striking mineralized cross-structures that moderately dip to the NW. The lower intercepts on the holes represent mineralization associated with the contact zone and are respectively 80 and 100 metre step outs along the contact from the nearest intercepts drilled in 2021.

About the Blueberry Contact Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received in 2020 and 2021, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralized structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2021 expanded its strike length to 720 meters and its depth to 225 meters. The zone is steeply dipping, and there is no current restraint on its potential depth; the mineralization at the adjacent Scottie Gold Mine has a vertical extent greater than 450 m. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is in the process of refurbishing their mill in anticipation of production in 2022 (August 10, 2021). Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 km to the north.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2022 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 ha of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

