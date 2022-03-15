Scottish Friendly wins an International Award at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

LONDON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. Scottish Friendly was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on Scottish Friendly winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine said, "Scottish Friendly managed to rise to the ranks despite the global economy suffering during the pandemic. Having a strong-willed and highly motivated team, Scottish Friendly went the extra mile and provided for its customers, regardless of any hardships that may have come. Rightfully so, the fruits of their labour were recognised and the brand definitely deserves these awards. We are very proud of Scottish Friendly and all the efforts that they have put in. They have rightfully earned their spot as one of the largest mutual life and investment organisation brands in the UK."

Commenting on winning the award, Martin Pringle, Chief Executive (Acting) said "We are extremely proud to have won 'Best Junior ISA Provider' and 'Most Innovative Mutual Insurer' at the prestigious Global Brands Awards 2021. Despite another year of economic and political uncertainty, we have continued to show true grit and resilience. This further proves that our long-term strategy, flexibility and innovative approach enables us to navigate and overcome the challenges we face whilst continuing to build our business for the future."

"We could not have achieved these awards had it not been for the unwavering motivation, drive and commitment shown by our colleagues, in particular through these continually challenging times, so on behalf of myself and the rest of the executive, we dedicate these awards to each of them."

About Scottish Friendly

Scottish Friendly is a leading UK mutual life and investments organisation that provides investors and their families with a wide range of investment and protection solutions and provides life and investment products and services to other financial organisations.

Scottish Friendly has roots stretching back to 1862. Established as the City of Glasgow Friendly Society, its name changed in October 1992 when it took over Scottish Friendly Assurance.

In recent years Scottish Friendly has significantly restructured its business. The Group has flourished through a three-part growth strategy of organic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and business process outsourcing.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

