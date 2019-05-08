Scottish Sailor to Lead Sanya's Clipper Race Title Defense

The Sanya branded yacht, which will include carefully selected Sanya crew, will represent the city and China on the race route around the world and will be used as a platform for promotion of China's fast-developing holiday destination and sailing centre in major ports of call such as Cape Town, Sydney and New York.

Scottish sailor Seumas Kellock has been announced as the professional skipper who will lead the Visit Sanya, China, team when it defends its title in the Clipper 2019-20 Round the World Yacht Race.

At just 26 years old, Seumas, from Edinburgh, Scotland, will be the youngest of the eleven-strong line up of Clipper 2019-20 Race Skippers who will lead over 700 non-professional crew members over 40,000 nautical miles around the globe.

Seumas has first-hand experience of the beautiful tropical paradise that is Sanya, after visiting the island city during the Clipper 2017-18 Race Stopover. He said: "I am so pleased to be the Visit Sanya, China, Clipper Race Skipper for the 2019-20 edition. I have visited Sanya before, and can't wait to share my first-hand experiences of the amazing holiday destination around the world and help promote its newly-acquired free trade zone."

Located on the southern tip of Hainan Island, in South China, the upscale tropical paradise of Sanya will be the first of three Chinese host ports visited by the fleet during the Clipper 2019-20 Race route. Boasting over 250 km of picture-perfect sandy beaches lined with coconut palms, 300 days of sunshine per year, and visa-free entry for 59 countries, including the UK, China's idyllic holiday destination lives up to its reputation as the 'Hawaii of China'. Seumas and the Visit Sanya team will help to promote Sanya's tourism, sustainability and free trade zone objectives through events and media opportunities as he leads his team around the world.

SOURCE Sanya Tourism Development Commission