Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Shareholders to Investigation of Stamps.com, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - STMP

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Stamps.com, Inc. ("Stamps.com") (NASDAQ: STMP) breached their fiduciary duties to Stamps.com and its shareholders. If you are a Stamps.com shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information: 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Stamps.com, Inc. provides a service for purchasing and printing postage over the Internet.

On February 21, 2019, Stamps.com announced that its key partnership with the U.S. Postal Service has ended. During an earnings call, Stamps.com's chairman and CEO, Kenneth Thomas McBride, stated, "We will no longer be exclusive to the USPS and that's non-negotiable."

On this news, Stamps.com's share price fell more than 57% on February 22, 2019, closing at $83.65 after its previous close price of $198.08.

What You Can Do

If you are a Stamps.com shareholder, you may have legal claims against Stamps.com's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com, or visit the Stamps.com investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/stamps/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Ave, 17th Fl, NY, NY 10169

(844) 818-6982

jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Related Links

http://scott-scott.com

