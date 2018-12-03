Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Aphria, Inc. (APHA)

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Aphria, Inc. ("Aphria" or the "Company") (NYSE: APHA) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Aphria stock on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6982 for more information.

Aphria is a Canadian company that produces, supplies, and sells medical marijuana.

On December 3, 2018, Hindenburg Research released a report titled, "Aphria: A Shell Game with a Cannabis Business on the Side." According to the report, which was also released on Seeking Alpha, "Aphria is part of a scheme orchestrated by a network of insiders to divert funds away from shareholders into their own pockets."

On this news, the price of Aphria stock is currently down $2.17 – over 27% – in intraday trading on the NYSE.

