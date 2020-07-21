Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS)

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Genius Brands International, Inc. ("Genius Brands" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNUS) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Genius Brands stock, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney John Jasnoch at (619) 798-5310 for more information.

Genius Brands is an educational multimedia company based in Beverly Hills, California. On June 15, 2020, Genius Brands launched the "Kartoon Channel!" an app which the Company touted as "Netflix for Kids." Our investigation concerns whether Genius Brands made false and misleading statements and omitted material information in connection with the launch of the Kartoon Channel! app. Genius Brand shares are currently trading at approximately $2.09, after reaching a high of $11.73 in the lead up to the launch of Kartoon Channel!.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own Genius Brands stock, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney John Jasnoch at (619) 798-5310, or at [email protected].

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

