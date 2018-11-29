Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Tenaris S.A. (TS)

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Tenaris S.A. ("Tenaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: TS) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Tenaris American Depository Receipts ("ADRs"), you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6980 for more information.

Tenaris is a manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products.

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg and the Financial Times reported that Tenaris's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paolo Rocca was indicted for his role in the Argentinian "notebook scandal." According to Bloomberg, "[t]he judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company's executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012."

On this news, the price of Tenaris ADRs dropped $2.64 per share or roughly 10% to close at $24.36 on November 27, 2018.

