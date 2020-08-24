Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT)

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Vaxart, Inc. ("Vaxart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VXRT) or certain of its officers, directors, or other affiliates violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Vaxart common stock in or after June 2020 and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980 for more information.

Vaxart is a small clinical-stage biotechnology company primarily focused on the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. In early 2020, Vaxart purportedly began to develop a Covid-19 vaccine.

In late June 2020, Vaxart made a couple of announcements regarding its Covid-19 vaccine and the stock price increased dramatically.

Soon after these announcements, Vaxart's largest shareholder, Armistice Capital, sold massive amounts of its Vaxart shares for a huge profit.

Then, on July 25, 2020, The New York Times published an article entitled Corporate Insiders Pocket $1 Billion in Rush for Coronavirus Vaccine. The article clarified one of Vaxart's announcements and reported that, "Vaxart is not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from [the U.S. Government's Operation] Warp Speed."

On this news, the price of Vaxart shares dropped and the Company's stock price has continued to decline.

