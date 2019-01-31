Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating XPO Logistics, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - XPO

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of XPO Logistics, Inc. ("XPO" or the "Company") (NYSE: XPO) breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders. If you are an XPO shareholder, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott for additional information.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of XPO's board of directors made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) XPO's highly touted aggressive M&A strategy had yielded only minimal returns to the Company; (ii) XPO was utilizing improper accounting practices to mask its true financial condition, including, inter alia, under-reporting of bad debts and aggressive amortization assumptions; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On December 13, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report, titled "Trucking Ridiculous: End Of The Road," which alleges that XPO is plagued by "financial irregularities that conveniently cover its growing financial strain and inability to complete additional acquisitions despite repeated promises." The report also characterizes XPO's financials as "unreliable and dubious."

