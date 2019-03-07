Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. and March 15 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Maxar Technologies Ltd. ("Maxar" or the "Company") (NYSE: MAXR) and other defendants, related to alleged violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Maxar securities between March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019, you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6980 for more information. The lead plaintiff deadline is March 15, 2019.

Maxar is a global provider of advanced space technology solutions for commercial and government markets including satellites, Earth imagery, and geospatial data and analytics.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies; specifically: (i) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (ii) Maxar's highly-valued WorldView-4 satellite was equipped with control moment gyros ("CMGs") that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (iii) as a result, Maxar's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information visit the Maxar investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/case/maxar-technologies-inc/.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Maxar securities between March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980, or at rswartz@scott-scott.com.

