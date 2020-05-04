Scottsdale Investment Firms Complete Merger

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Insight Partners, LLC announced today that it is acquiring Foothills Asset Management Ltd., an investment advisory firm recognized for its stock and bond portfolio management capabilities. Following nearly 18 months of due diligence and negotiations, the merger brings together two Scottsdale-based independent Registered Investment Advisors with similar philosophies about client service and investment strategy.

Foothills was advised by John Furey and Brandon Kawal of Advisor Growth Strategies in Phoenix. Capital Insight Partners was advised by Carla McCabe of Truelytics in Boston.

"When we reached the decision to bring the two firms together, we tasked Advisor Growth Strategies with evaluating Capital Insight Partners and more than 20 other investment firms," Foothills President Keith Wibel, CFA, said. "This deliberately thorough process ratified our choice to merge with Capital Insight."

Wibel and Foothills Research Analyst Gwen Boyd will join the Capital Insight investment committee, and all client services staff will make the move as well. The newly merged firm, which will operate under the Capital Insight Partners name, is now among the largest boutique investment management firms in Arizona.

"We looked at how well the two firms align, from our approach to individual security analysis to our cultures of providing thoughtful, candid advice. We knew this was a tremendous fit for clients and our teams," said Capital Insight Partners Chief Executive Officer Steve Nelson, CFA.

By joining forces, Capital Insight enhances its market analytics expertise and builds on its suite of services, which already include retirement and estate planning, college funding, fiduciary management, personalized investment management, and work for institutions and other advisors.

"We will be able to provide continuity to our clients and leverage the strengths of Capital Insight's global capital market capabilities," Wibel added.

This is the second acquisition for Capital Insight in the firm's 12-year history. Previously, Capital Insight acquired Sequoia Financial Advisors, Inc. in 2016.

