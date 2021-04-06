Scotty's Everyday Launches Its Second Product in Keto Baking Mix Line

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its Keto Bread Mix, which launched online in late December 2020, Scotty's Everyday has announced a new product to join the family: a zero net carb, gluten-free and no nut flours Keto Pizza Crust Mix.

Longtime food scientist and nutrition expert Scott Sturgill created his bread mix as a way to allow diet-restricted eaters to enjoy bread and baking again. The idea for a pizza crust mix was a natural second move.

Scotty's Everyday

"When we first launched the Keto Bread Mix, we received a lot of requests to provide instructions on how to make a pizza crust with this mix," says Sturgill. "We came up with one and shared it out. We thought it was good, but we knew we could do better." Sturgill says he went back to the test kitchen and came up with the Keto Pizza Crust Mix.

This newest addition is Scotty's take on a hands-on favorite. Baking comfort foods has become a popular way of handling stress during the pandemic and is a trend that's expected to continue. As people continue to stay in and work from home, they're looking for constructive ways to spend time with their family. Consumers are also seeking better-for-you ingredients to improve health and well-being.

Scotty's Everyday was founded on the need to satisfy both trends. "What's more comforting than pizza? But who wants all of the carbs and the guilt that go with it?" says Sturgill.

Not only is Scotty's Everyday Keto Pizza Crust Mix keto-friendly, zero net carbs per slice, gluten-free, non-GMO and made without nut flours, it's also easy to make. "There's no kneading and no fuss. Just add yeast, oil and water; mix, let it rise, roll out, add your favorite toppings, and bake."

The mix is also extremely versatile. Like the Scotty's Everyday bread mix, it can be used to make a wide variety of keto-friendly baked goods like focaccia, garlic knots, soft pretzels, and calzones. Recipes can be found on www.scottyseveryday.com.

About Scotty's Everyday

Scotty's is all about bringing favorite foods and the joy of baking back to people with keto or gluten-free needs. We make our mixes with humans in mind, and we put careful thought into every ingredient, so they're healthy and convenient enough to eat everyday. Visit www.scottyseveryday.com to find out more.

Contact:

Scott Sturgill

[email protected]

Related Images

scottys-everyday-keto-pizza-crust.jpg

Scotty's Everyday Keto Pizza Crust Mix

SOURCE Scotty's Everyday