Scoular hires its first Director of Sustainability

"Josh possesses deep experience creating and executing sustainability programs in the agriculture and food industries," said Megan Belcher, Scoular Senior Vice President and General Counsel, who leads Scoular's overall corporate sustainability and ESG efforts. "I am thrilled he is leading Scoular's efforts to innovatively grow sustainability practices that will create a positive impact on our planet."

In December, Scoular announced its five-year sustainability strategy built on five pillars: reducing its carbon footprint; fostering responsible marine sourcing; engaging in its communities; promoting diversity and inclusion; and upholding workplace health and safety.

Mellinger, who is based at Scoular's global headquarters in Omaha, has more than 15 years of sustainability and supply chain experience working with large corporations. He joins Scoular after 10 years at Deloitte Consulting in Houston, where he most recently served as Head of Sustainability, Climate Change, and Fresh Supply Chain. He graduated from Louisiana State University with a bachelor's degree in Information Systems and Decision Sciences and earned his MBA from the University of Michigan.

For more information on Scoular's sustainability strategy, go to Scoular's sustainability web page at scoular.com/sustainability.

A 128-year-old company with $6 billion in sales, Scoular creates safe and reliable supply chain solutions for end-users and suppliers of grain, feed ingredients, and food ingredients. From its more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia, Scoular's 1,000-plus employees lead the way by buying, selling, storing, handling and processing grain and ingredients as well as managing transportation and logistics for customers around the world.

Contact: Melissa Matczak, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications





Phone: 402-344-1325 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Scoular