Scoular Names New Chief Financial Officer

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scoular Company announced today that Andrew Kenny will join Scoular as its Chief Financial Officer, effective January 2, 2019. Kenny will office in the company's headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, reporting to CEO Paul Maass.

Kenny joins Scoular from Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) where he was based in Switzerland serving as the Vice President and CFO of its Global Trade business. "Andrew is a seasoned finance leader who also brings to Scoular operational expertise and vast international experiences in the agriculture and commodities industries. His diverse background is an ideal fit with Scoular's strategy of leveraging its historic strengths, while continuing to build new capabilities for the future," said Maass. "I'm excited to have Andrew join the Senior Leadership Team at Scoular and look forward to the contributions his leadership will make to the growth of our company."

Kenny has served in commercial and finance leadership roles of escalating responsibility with ADM for the last eight years, both in the U.S. and Europe. Prior to joining ADM, Kenny served in domestic and international positions with Deloitte & Touche. Kenny is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a B.S. in Accounting and a M.B.A. from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

About Scoular

A 126-year old employee-owned company with more than $4 billion in sales, Scoular's 100+ independent business units provide diverse supply chain solutions for end-users and suppliers of grain, feed ingredients, and food ingredients around the globe. From 100+ offices and grain-handling facilities in North America, South America, and Asia, 1000+ employees are engaged in the business of buying, selling, storing, handling, and processing grain and ingredients as well as managing transportation and logistics worldwide. In 2017, Scoular ranked 81st on Forbes magazine's America's Largest Private Companies listing. www.scoular.com

Link to News Release on Scoular's Website: https://www.scoular.com/news/scoular-names-new-chief-financial-officer

