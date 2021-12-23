Scout Clean Energy Acquires Stockton Lake Solar Farm from Azimuth Renewables

Scout Clean Energy announced that it acquired the Stockton Lake Solar Farm, LLC from Azimuth Renewables, LLC. Tweet this

"There is increasing demand for renewables across the US and in particular in Missouri. We are pleased to expand our growing renewable energy footprint into Missouri through the development, construction, and operation of the Stockton Lake Solar Farm and make solar energy available to many Missourians," said Michael Rucker, CEO and founder of Scout Clean Energy. "Importantly, the partnership with Azimuth Renewables means that Scout will be able to work hand in hand with an experienced team of developers to bring this important project to market as safely and efficiently as possible."

Stockton Lake has an active request in the AECI interconnection queue, and the project is expected to execute an Interconnection Agreement in Q1 2022. The facility will interconnect directly to the AECI system through a 69kV substation operated by KAMO Power.

"Azimuth Renewables is pleased to be working with Scout Clean Energy on the Stockton Lake project. We believe Scout is the ideal partner for this opportunity, and we look forward to working with them to make this project a success," said David Bunge, CEO of Azimuth Renewable, LLC.

The solar facility is planned to be constructed near Eudora, Missouri and is anticipated to begin commercial operations in 2025. Upon completion, Stockton Lake will provide an estimated 200,000 megawatt hours of carbon-free, renewable electricity to the local grid each year, enough to power over 15,000 Missouri homes.

"Scout expects to invest over $120 million bringing the project through construction and into operations and will support a number of new jobs in the ongoing operations phase. The renewable energy generated from this project will help demonstrate how Scout can bring the many benefits of solar energy to southwest Missouri," explained Rucker.

Upon reaching commercial operations, Stockton Lake will be owned and operated by Scout.

Scout is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a specialist global investment manager focused exclusively on renewables, storage, and grid support infrastructure.

Scout Clean Energy (www.scoutcleanenergy.com) is a renewable energy developer, owner-operator headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with over 1,200 MW of operating assets. Scout is actively developing a portfolio of over 12,000 MW of onshore wind, solar PV, and battery storage projects across 17 US states. Scout has expertise in all aspects of renewables project development, permitting, power marketing, finance, construction, 24/7 operations, and asset management. Scout is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners.

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (http://www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on renewables, storage and grid support infrastructure and operational asset management in the US, UK, and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested c.USD 8.2 billion equity in energy infrastructure assets since the early 1990s, representing a total enterprise value of c.USD 28.7 billion or 19.5 GW of power supply capacity. Quinbrook has completed a diverse range of direct investments in both utility and distributed scale onshore wind and solar power, battery storage, reserve peaking capacity, biomass, fugitive methane recovery, hydro and flexible energy management solutions in the US, UK, and Australia.

Azimuth Renewables is a full-service solar energy development company with the capability to take projects from origination through construction. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Azimuth has a proven track record working closely with local communities to deliver clean, affordable solar power. Azimuth Renewables is led by David Bunge. He has been active in developing utility-scale solar projects since 2007. David has directly developed over 1GW of utility-scale solar projects throughout the United States. Many of these projects have been some of the first utility-scale projects deployed in markets such as Oregon, Missouri, and Indiana. David has also developed projects for Missouri municipal utilities including Springfield, Nixa, and Columbia.

