Scout24 Media makes advertising business more secure

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Media Trust announced today the successful implementation of its Digital Vendor Risk Management (DVRM) for Scout24 Media, one of Europe's leading digital marketers. The digital risk platform helps companies identify and resolve security, privacy, and quality risks across their mobile apps and websites. For organizations like Scout24, DVRM helps make their advertising business with third parties on their online marketplace even more secure and further optimize the high security and data protection standards of the Scout24 Group.

"Thanks to our collaboration with The Media Trust's risk management platform, we have complete insight into the third-party code that runs through our platforms," says Vaughan Belhamine, Vice President Product, Scout24 Media. "The platform allows us to be at the forefront of data protection regulation and to take a proactive role to ensure that we only work with providers who comply with the GDPR rules."

"Online marketplace operators with ambitious growth targets like Scout24 are focused on customer acquisition and securing their digital assets," says The Media Trust CEO and founder Chris Olson. "A single platform that lets them prevent web-based malware, demonstrate compliance with a growing number of consumer data privacy laws, and evaluate the quality of ads will help them effectively manage their digital risks."

Scout24 Media, through The Media Trust, has introduced continuous, client-side scanning of its ad tags across four digital marketplaces: AutoScout24, FinanceScout24, ImmobilienScout24, and TruckScout24. As soon as violations or suspicious activities occur, the Scout24 team receives a notification alert and works with The Media Trust to resolve problems with third parties. Scout24 Media is thus continuously improving GDPR compliance on its online platforms.

About The Media Trust:



The Media Trust is fixing the internet by creating better digital ecosystems to govern assets, connect partners and enable digital risk management. Established in 2005, The Media Trust leverages a physical presence in 65 countries and 500 cities to detect and remediate security, privacy, ad quality and performance violations executing on websites and mobile apps. More than 600 media publishers, ad tech providers, agencies, retailers and enterprises—including 40 of comScore's AdFocus Top 50 websites—rely on The Media Trust to protect their digital environment, their revenue and, most importantly, their brand.

About Scout24



With our leading digital marketplaces, ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24, in Germany and across Europe we are inspiring people to make their best decisions on finding a home and a car. More than 1,000 employees are working on the success of our products and services, putting the consumers' needs first in order to create a connected network for living and mobility. Scout24 AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, G24). For further information, please visit www.scout24.com, our Corporate Blog and Tech Blog, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

