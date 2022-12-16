Scrap metal recycling market: Growth opportunities led by Advance Hydrau-Tech Pvt. Ltd, American Iron and Metal Co. Inc, ArcelorMittal SA- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scrap metal recycling market size is forecast to increase by 340.73 million tons from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.15%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in prices of raw materials, the rise in the role of metal recycling in key end-user industries, and rising concern about the impact of mining on the environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global metal recycling market as a part of the global environmental and facilities services market within the global industrials market. The global environmental and facilities services market comprises service companies providing environmental and facilities maintenance services, including waste management, facilities management, and pollution control services.

The market is segmented by type (ferrous metals and non-ferrous metals), application (construction, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial goods), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by type (ferrous metals and non-ferrous metals)

Ferrous metals: The market share growth by the ferrous metals segment will be significant during the forecast period. Steel is the most widely used ferrous metal due to its extensive use in key industries including the building and automobile industries. The major raw materials for creating new steel and cast-iron products are recycled iron and steel scrap. The majority of the metal scrap exported came from the auto industry and other industries, including the collection of scrap from old railroads, ships, boats, and other vessels. The global ferrous scrap recycling market would face challenges due to restrictions on the import of scrap in important markets like China and India . However, during the projection period, the demand for ferrous scrap will be driven by the rise of the industry and infrastructure in the fast-rising economies of South-East Asia and the Middle East .

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advance Hydrau-Tech Pvt. Ltd., American Iron and Metal Co. Inc., ArcelorMittal SA, Aurubis AG, Cherry City Metals, Commercial Metals Co., DOWA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., ENF Ltd., Gerdau SA, Goldstein Group, Midwest Industrial Metals, Nucor Corp., Pacific Steel and Recycling, REMONDIS SE and Co. KG, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., Sims Ltd., Steel Dynamics Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Texas Disposal Systems

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this scrap metal recycling market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the scrap metal recycling market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the scrap metal recycling market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the scrap metal recycling market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of scrap metal recycling market vendors

Scrap Metal Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15% Market growth 2023-2027 340.73 million tones Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.89 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advance Hydrau-Tech Pvt. Ltd., American Iron and Metal Co. Inc., ArcelorMittal SA, Aurubis AG, Cherry City Metals, Commercial Metals Co., DOWA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., ENF Ltd., Gerdau SA, Goldstein Group, Midwest Industrial Metals, Nucor Corp., Pacific Steel and Recycling, REMONDIS SE and Co. KG, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., Sims Ltd., Steel Dynamics Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Texas Disposal Systems Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

