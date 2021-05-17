Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger Market to grow by USD 88.24 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
May 17, 2021, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the scraped surface heat exchanger market and it is poised to grow by USD 88.24 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the scraped surface heat exchanger market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Reciprocating tubular is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Alfa Laval AB, Armstrong Engineering Associates, Buhler AG, GPE Process Equipment, HRS Heat Exchangers Ltd., Kelstream, KNM Group Berhad, LaGrange Products Inc., ProXES GmbH, and SPX FLOW Inc. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the growing demand from APAC-based countries. The presence of manufacturers in APAC that offer low-cost products will impede the market growth.
- How big is the European market?
33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand from APAC-based countries, the operational benefits associated with scraped surface heat exchangers, the increasing demand for meat and poultry processing will offer immense growth opportunities. The presence of manufacturers in APAC that offer low-cost products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this scraped surface heat exchanger market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger Market is segmented as below:
- Product
o Reciprocating Tubular
o Rotating Tubular
o Rotating Plate
- End-user
o Processed Food
o Bakery
o Dairy
o Fats And Oils
o Fine Food
o Cosmetics
o Others
- Geography
o Europe
o APAC
o North America
o South America
o MEA
Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger Market 2021-2025: Scope.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The scraped surface heat exchanger market report covers the following areas:
- Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger Market Size
- Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger Market Trends
- Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the technological advances in the design of heat exchangers as one of the prime reasons driving the Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger Market growth during the next few years.
Scraped Surface Heat Exchanger Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist scraped surface heat exchanger market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the scraped surface heat exchanger market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the scraped surface heat exchanger market across Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of scraped surface heat exchanger market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Reciprocating tubular - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rotating tubular - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rotating plate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Processed food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bakery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dairy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fats and oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fine food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alfa Laval AB
- Armstrong Engineering Associates
- Buhler AG
- GPE Process Equipment
- HRS Heat Exchangers Ltd.
- Kelstream
- KNM Group Berhad
- LaGrange Products Inc.
- ProXES GmbH
- SPX FLOW Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
