Screen Gems' "Brightburn" Is First Film To Offer Web-Based QR Code Linking Moviegoers To Fandango In TV Spots

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As moviegoers get ready to experience a new genre – superhero horror – with the release of Brightburn, in theaters this Friday, they can also experience ticket purchasing in a new way.

On television spots airing this week, moviegoers will see a special QR code embedded within the ads. By simply pointing their phones' cameras to the screen, they can be sent directly to Fandango, where they can purchase tickets to be among the first to see the movie.

Until now, digital codes in ads have only linked through specialized apps, requiring that app to be open. Simplifying the process to make it more user-friendly, Brightburn's web-based QR code works directly with the phone's native software – a first for any movie.

Commenting on the announcement, Elias Plishner, Executive Vice President, Digital Marketing, said, "Marketers are always looking for new ways to help consumers connect the dots from marketing messages to actual transactions in seamless ways. This experience is as simple as holding your camera phone up to the screen, and getting sent directly to Fandango."

ABOUT BRIGHTBURN

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker behind Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror. Starring Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner, the film is directed by David Yarovesky, written by Brian Gunn & Mark Gunn, and produced by James Gunn and Kenneth Huang.

