Screenvision Media Amplifies Advertising Network Via Partnership With Atmosphere

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema and premium video advertising, today announced an advertising sales partnership with Atmosphere, the leading streaming TV service for businesses. Screenvision will feature its own channel, "Front + Center," debuting on Atmosphere's platform spanning restaurants and bars nationwide, reaching more than 500,000 daily viewers. Additionally, Screenvision's national, regional and local sales team will be the exclusive seller of Atmosphere's ad inventory across its streaming network.

"While cinema will always anchor Screenvision's business, we're leveraging opportunities to expand Front + Center by engaging audiences across multiple screens," said John Partilla, CEO, Screenvision Media. "Our relationship with Atmosphere reflects Screenvision's continued diversification strategy, strengthening our position and cementing Screenvision as a truly unique media platform."

As part of the relationship with Atmosphere, Screenvision's "Front + Center" channel will offer a curated blend of entertaining content, including trivia, games and behind-the-scenes footage. Original programming will be developed by Screenvision's in-house creative studio, 40 Foot Solutions, in partnership with Atmosphere's content team. Screenvision will make available to advertisers a variety of campaign executions, including traditional spots and custom creative, across eight blocks within a three-hour content loop.

"People are going out again and with most sports still on the sidelines, restaurants and bars need entertaining content that isn't the news on their TV screens," said Leo Resig, CEO, Atmosphere. "We're excited to partner with Screenvision to leverage their world-class sales team with Atmosphere's nationwide customer base to help local and regional businesses reach their customers out of home."

Today's announcement elevates Screenvision's ability to deliver innovative and custom solutions within and beyond theaters. The company continues to expand its core business through new and extended exhibitor relationships, while building a robust partner network.

"Screenvision can now provide our advertisers the ability to connect hyper-locally with consumers where they live, work and shop – it's a tremendous competitive advantage," added Katy Loria, Screenvision Chief Revenue Officer.

In May Screenvision introduced a partnership with Volta, encompassing 2,200 ad-supported electric vehicle charging stations across 400 nationwide locations, including movie theater parking lots. In 2019, Screenvision launched SV Sports, a new division that partners with leagues, teams and properties to provide access to premium video advertising.

ABOUT SCREENVISION MEDIA

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema and premium video advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers. The company provides comprehensive advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors and sports venues nationwide. The Screenvision Media advertising network comprises over 15,000 screens in 2,400+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 8 of the top 10 exhibitor companies. For more information: https://screenvisionmedia.com/

ABOUT ATMOSPHERE

Atmosphere is the worldwide leader in streaming TV for businesses, offering 21 original audio-optional channels to all business types. The platform has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses, consumers and advertisers. The streaming service also provides a digital signage feature for businesses to run their house promotions within the content. Atmosphere's streaming TV network is comprised of over 40,000 screens in 8,000+ venues in all 50 states. For more information: https://atmosphere.tv/

