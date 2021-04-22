Screenvision Media Welcomes New & Expansive Relationships With Key Exhibitor Partners

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema and premium video advertising, today announced that over the last 12 months, the company has secured 1,000 screens and the highly coveted Marquee Position inventory for its sprawling exhibitor network, which currently spans more than 2,000 locations and 14,000 screens.

"Following a year of pandemic-headwinds and multiple disruptive forces, theatres nationwide are reopening with the expectation of a robust slate and a highly-engaged moviegoing audience hungry for the cinema experience," said Darryl Schaffer, Chief Partnership Officer, Screenvision Media. "We are proud that, coming out of the last year, Screenvision continues to represent 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies. Our most recent deal with Studio Movie Grill, as well as with other key exhibitor partners over the last 12 months, reflect the confidence they continue to show in Screenvision as the destination for advertisers desiring to reach the sought-after moviegoing consumer."

The exhibitor deals include a unique opportunity for advertisers to capitalize on the availability of Screenvision's Marquee Position, inventory that runs just prior to the theatrical presentation. Typically reserved for high-profile advertisers with cinema-quality creative, the Marquee Position inventory became popular with advertisers and was well received by audiences when it first debuted in late 2019. Screenvision anticipates the Marquee Position will continue to serve as highly desirable inventory, especially as moviegoers return in droves during the months ahead.

The exhibitor deals finalized over the last year include the following:

NCG 26 theatres and 250 screens

26 theatres and 250 screens Studio Movie Grill 20 theatres and 208 screens

20 theatres and 208 screens Megaplex Theatres 16 theatres and 178 screens

16 theatres and 178 screens Emagine Northwoods 12 theatres and 152 screens

12 theatres and 152 screens Phoenix Theatres Entertainment 14 theatres and 144 screens

14 theatres and 144 screens CineLux Theatres 7 theatres and 53 screens

As part of today's announcement, Screenvision's exhibitor partners shared the following:

"As Studio Movie Grill emerges from Chapter 11, one of our first moves was to extend our relationship with Screenvision to begin reengaging with advertisers," said Ted Croft, Studio Movie Grill CEO. "Screenvision has proven to be an outstanding partner and we are pleased to extend our relationship for many years to come."

"We are confident that moviegoing audiences will soon fill our theatres and important advertising revenue will follow," said Ryan Jankovic, Executive Vice President, NCG. "Screenvision consistently takes an innovative approach in optimizing inventory and leveraging its long-standing relationships with advertisers that enhances the moviegoing experience."

About Screenvision Media

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers, and providing comprehensive cinema advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors, sports venues and through a robust OOH network. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network comprises 14,000 screens in 2000+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

