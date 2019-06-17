ScreenX Partners with Multiplex to Bring First ScreenX Auditorium to Ukraine

Founded in 2003, Multiplex is the leading cinema chain of the Ukraine and is currently operating in 16 cities across the country. ScreenX will be installed in one of the nine auditoriums of the Multiplex cinema in the Riviera mall in Odessa, the third most populated city of Ukraine. The ScreenX auditorium will have over 250 seats.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our global reach with Multiplex in bringing ScreenX into Ukraine for the very first time," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "The demand and excitement for our next-generation movie-watching format from audiences have been heard and we look forward to growing and collaborating with innovative partners like Multiplex to bring more opportunities to tell great stories in unique new ways around the world in the years to come."

"We are delighted to be here today in partnership with CJ 4DPLEX to bring the very first ScreenX theater to Ukraine," said Vitaly Pisarenko, CEO of Multiplex Cinema. "The next-generation, groundbreaking ScreenX format allows us to stay ahead of the curve in innovation and we look forward to sharing this new and unique movie-watching experience with our audiences this summer and to more collaborations in the future. We have high expectations for ScreenX and we are planning to open more auditoriums next year."

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie.

About ScreenX

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 221 screens around the world. ScreenX was recognized as the "Innovator of the Year" at ShowEast 2018. For more information, please visit www.screenx.co.kr

