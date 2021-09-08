Screw Compressor Market to grow by $ 5.5 bn, Atlas Copco AB and BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio
The screw compressor market in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry is poised to grow by $ 5.5 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the screw compressor market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.89%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Copco AB, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kaishan Compressor USA, MAN Energy Solutions SE, and Shanghai Sikeluo Compressor Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and the rise in use of HVAC equipment will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Screw Compressor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Screw Compressor Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Manufacturing Industry
- Petrochemical And Chemical Industry
- Metallurgy And Mining Industry
- Others
- Type
- Oil-injected Compressors
- Oil-free Compressors
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Screw Compressor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the screw compressor market in the electrical components & equipment industry include Atlas Copco AB, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Howden Group Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kaishan Compressor USA, MAN Energy Solutions SE, and Shanghai Sikeluo Compressor Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Screw Compressor Market size
- Screw Compressor Market trends
- Screw Compressor Market industry analysis
Market trend such as demand for energy-efficient screw compressors is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the screw compressor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Screw Compressor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist screw compressor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the screw compressor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the screw compressor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of screw compressor market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Manufacturing industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Petrochemical and chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metallurgy and mining industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Oil-injected compressors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oil-free compressors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atlas Copco AB
- BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG
- Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Howden Group Ltd.
- Ingersoll Rand Inc
- KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE
- Kaishan Compressor USA
- MAN Energy Solutions SE
- Shanghai Sikeluo Compressor Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
