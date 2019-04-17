Screw Piles Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027

LONDON, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Screw Piles Market - Overview



This report on the global screw piles market provides analysis for the period 2017–2027, wherein 2018 is the base year and the period from 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period.Data for 2017 has been included as historical information.



The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and policy and regulations which are expected to influence the growth of the screw piles market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value and volume estimates (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) across different geographies.



Global Screw Piles Market: Trends and Opportunities

The screw piles market report cover all the products that are categorized based on type, application, and distribution channel.The continuous growth in construction sector is seen as a key driver of the screw piles market across the globe.



Increasing demand from the commercial construction industry is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the screw piles market in the coming years. Contractors and developers entering into interdependent collaborations to further develop critical technology are also driving the screw piles market.



Global Screw Piles Market: Key Segments

The screw piles market has been segmented based on screw piles type, application, distribution channel, and geography.The market has been segmented on the basis of application into SS-RS combinations type screw piles, SS (Square Shaft) type screw piles, RS (Round Shaft) type screw piles, and Helical Grouted Displacement Piles (HGD Piles).



Based on application, screw piles are segmented into utility, Railways, Roadway, Bridges, & Walkway (RRBW), Agriculture, construction, marine, commercial construction, and others. Further, the market based on distribution channel is segmented into online channel, and offline channel.



Geographically, the report classifies the industry into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of value in the screw piles market. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, China, India, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.



Global Screw Piles Market: Scope of the Study

The report also includes key developments in the screw piles market.Porter's Five Force Analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition is also included in the report.



Value chain analysis that shows work flow in the screw piles market and identifies raw material supplier providers and distribution channels of this industry is covered in the report.Segment trends and regional trends have been added in the report.



It also covers segment wise incremental opportunity analysis and country wise econometric analysis which shows a country's economic information, which includes population, GDP, consumer spending per capita, disposable income per capita, and purchasing power parity. Furthermore, the report covers competition matrix of key players in the scope of study.



Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares a segment's attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The same has also been provided for each segment in terms of screw piles type, application, and distribution channel.



Global Screw Piles Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape which includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global screw piles based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players.Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow.



Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company's capabilities.Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company's potential to grow.



This section also identifies and includes various recent developments of leading players in the screw piles market.



Leading global players are focusing on product innovation and collaboration to expand their business. Major screw piles market players profiled in the report are Almita Piling Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, TorcSill Foundations LLC, Earth Contact Products, GoliathTech Corporation, Pier Tech Systems LLC, Supportworks, Inc., and Magnum Piering Inc. This market is highly fragmented as large number of mergers and acquisitions are expected. Rivalry among existing players in the market is medium as adequate numbers of players are engaged in acquiring smaller players to gain market share.



The global screw piles market has been segmented as follows:



Screw Piles Market, by Type

SS-RS Combinations Type Screw Piles

SS (Square Shaft) Type Screw Piles

RS (Round Shaft) Type Screw Piles

Helical Grouted Displacement Piles (HGD Piles)



Screw Piles Market, by Application

Utility

Railways, Roadway, Bridges, & Walkway

Agriculture

Construction

Marine

Commercial Construction

Others



Screw Piles Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel



Global Screw Piles Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



