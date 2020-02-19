Scribbles Software Announces Appointment and Audition Enhancements in ScribChoice

PINEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scribbles Software (Scribbles) is a leading provider of K-12 software solutions which enable and empower students and families to manage their educational experience. Scribbles Software is announcing enhancements to ScribChoice, one of their Student Lifestyle Solutions. ScribChoice is an online student choice, magnet, and program placement solution that allows school districts to market and communicate their choice programs to their community. This self-service platform has been enhanced to include the ability to schedule convenient appointments and auditions; helping both families and school staff. Student and families are able to access an online application to their desired learning environment while managing the documentation, lottery process, and schedule offerings creating a more conducive and empowering system for their community.

"It is so easy to access information on the dashboard in multiple ways," says Selena Ward, Technical Resource Analyst at Prince George's County Public Schools. "The customized reports made my job a lot easier. This is the first year we were able to allow families to schedule their own auditions. It was great that they could pick a time that worked for their family's schedule. As a result, we had better attendance at the auditions."

Managing Partner of Scribbles Software, Matt Solomon, states, "We are excited to announce that Scribbles Software has taken further steps to provide equitable, open access to school district resources and programs. Families now have a more efficient way of setting appointments for auditions and interviews when they start the application process to attend a school other than their zoned school. We absolutely love partnering with districts around the country who make it a priority to utilize technology throughout the student lifecycle beginning with enrollment and continuing post-graduation to better the student experience while saving time maximizing staff resources."

Scribbles Software has been serving the K-12 market since 2010 and currently assists over 250 school districts in 23 states in creating a student life cycle that promotes positive, empowered, and cost-effect solutions. Scribbles Software is in use currently for 6.9 million students, and securely maintains and provides access to 26 million student transcripts, representing 10,000 schools. Each year Scribbles assists schools in generating revenue and reducing operating costs.

