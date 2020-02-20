Scribbles Software Announces Scribbles K12 Transfer

PINEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scribbles Software is a leading provider of K-12 software solutions which enable and empower students and families to manage their educational experiences. Today, February 20, 2020, Scribbles Software is announcing Scribbles K12 Transfer as part of the Student Lifecycle Solutions. Scribbles K12 Transfer is available to all Schools and School Districts in the United States and securely transfers student records from one school district to another while verifying the credentials of those receiving the protected data. This self-service application tracks student movement while simultaneously reports on trends in real time for enhanced decision making.

"K12 Transfer has improved our customer service and reputation as a district when it comes to student records. We are able to expeditiously and securely release records to other districts, often getting a reply 'That was fast and easy! Thank you!'" Says, Greg Manzi, Director of Student Record Services at Clark County Schools in Las Vegas, Nevada. "K12 Transfer provides us with more reliable data regarding where students are transferring to. This allows the district to strategically target efforts to increase student retention within our district. We also use the transfer reports at the secondary school level for improved reporting of successful transfers in graduation rate calculations and to clear students as drop-outs, knowing that students engaged with another K-12 school.".

Managing Partner of Scribbles Software, Matt Solomon, states "We anticipate all United States Schools that utilize K12 Transfer will see significant value from using one standard process to be able to electronically transfer cumulative records from district to district while enforcing board policy and FERPA compliance. K12 Transfer allows schools with real-time visibility for students".

Scribbles Software has been serving the K-12 market since 2010 and currently assists over 250 school districts in 23 states in creating a student life cycle that promotes positive, empowered, and cost-effect solutions. Scribbles Software is in use currently for 6.9 million students, and securely maintains and provides access to 26 million student transcripts, representing 10,000 schools. Each year Scribbles assists schools in generating revenue and reducing operating costs.

