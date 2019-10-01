Scribbles Software Releases Blockchain-Based Student Records

PINEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scribbles Software, LLC announces the availability of validation of millions of student records in its newly released, blockchain-based product.

Scribbles Software, LLC has expanded their Student Lifecycle products to include a new blockchain-based student record, choice program-badging, and parent engagement platform for K-12 districts.

With this solution, K-12 administrators can provide students ownership of their student records, transcripts, choice certifications and earned achievements. This solution enables a student's learning history and digital academic records to be verified and referred with certainty, eliminating the need for a verifying middle-man

The new platform, uses top-tier, highly secure and standards compliant technology. Utilizing the blockchain establishes provenance, transparency, and authenticity of scholastic achievements between students, schools, and third-parties.

The enhanced platform will allow students and learners of all ages to carry with them a digital, trusted record of their achievements that can easily and quickly be verified by future employers or educational institutions. Students, with the permission of their K-12 district, can own their student records, and achievements. In addition, K-12 districts can now remove themselves from the day-to-day of verifying student records for third-parties.

Founding Partner Ron Christian stated; "It is a true honor that we can provide the benefits of this technology on such a large scale. This first step enables schools to empower students, reduce costs, and lays the foundation for exciting future applications which will allow students to use their data in new and powerful ways."

About Scribbles: ( scribsoft.com )

Scribbles Software has been serving the K-12 market since 2011 and currently assists over 11,000 schools in 23 states in creating a student life cycle that promotes positive, empowered, and cost-effective solutions. Scribbles Software is in use currently for 7.4 million students.

Scribbles Software believes that equitable access to government is a right and not a privilege.

Therefore, our mission is to engage the community by providing equitable, open access to school district resources and programs throughout the student lifecycle - beginning with enrollment and continuing post-graduation.

