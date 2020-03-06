Scripps appoints Andrew Shenkan VP and GM of WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky

"Andrew has a record of leading high-performing teams and a keen understanding of the audiences he will be serving in Lexington," said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media. "His deep experience in broadcasting will help drive WLEX's continued success."



Shenkan is an industry veteran who has focused his career on news operations and sales. Prior to his first stint at WLEX, Shenkan held several sales management positions with WBRZ in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, WCJB in Gainesville, Florida, and WCTI in New Bern, North Carolina. He also worked as an account executive for Blair Television.

"I am very proud of the team at KATC and the great work we accomplished," said Shenkan. "Heading back to Lexington is an exciting opportunity. I look forward to continuing to live out Scripps' mission of quality journalism with WLEX."

Shenkan is a recipient of the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters' Broadcaster of the Year Award. He is the immediate past chairman of the board for the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters and a board member of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette.

He holds a bachelor's degree in American studies from Tulane University and an MBA from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.



About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation's fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

Related Links

http://www.scripps.com

