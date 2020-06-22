Scripps appoints Ramon J. Pineda to lead TV stations in Corpus Christi, Texas

CINCINNATI, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has appointed Ramon Pineda to lead its operations in Corpus Christi, Texas, where he will serve as vice president and general manager of Scripps' NBC affiliate, KRIS, its CW station and its independent station KDF, effective June 29.

Pineda has over 30 years of experience in broadcast and sales. He served most recently as president and regional director for Univision Communications Inc., where he led news and sales teams in Puerto Rico, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Raleigh, North Carolina.

While at Univision, Pineda held senior leadership roles at several TV and radio stations, including KTVW and KFTU in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, and WXTV and WFUT in New York City, before being promoted to senior vice president and regional director covering New York, Chicago, Arizona and Philadelphia.

"Ramon is a highly skilled broadcast leader whose vast industry experience and dedication to serving the community make him an ideal candidate to lead our Corpus Christi operations," said Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "I'm thrilled to have someone with Ramon's talents joining Scripps."

Having launched his career in sales at Telemundo Group, Vivamerica Group and GEMS Television, Pineda later served as president of Caballero Spanish Media and vice president and general manager of Telemundo station WNJU-47 in New York before joining Univision in 2002.

"I am thrilled to bring my experience serving Hispanic America to the team at KRIS," said Pineda. "I look forward to helping the station further expand its audience and deepen its commitment to the Corpus Christi community."

Pineda holds a bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.

