Scripps promotes Marcus Riley to oversee content strategy for East Coast stations

Riley now works with newsroom leaders in nine of Scripps' local TV markets to implement, evaluate, measure and refine the Scripps local content strategy. His scope includes WKBW in Buffalo, New York; WMAR in Baltimore; WXYZ in Detroit; WFTS in Tampa, Florida; WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky; WRTV in Indianapolis; and the newly acquired stations in Virginia – WTVR in Richmond and WTKR in Norfolk, as well as KATC in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Previously, Riley spent four years as a digital director and editorial director at WTMJ, Scripps' NBC affiliate in Milwaukee. Before joining Scripps, he spent 10 years at NBC 5 Chicago, where he started as a digital director and progressed into a variety of managerial and editorial roles. Riley also was a correspondent for "24/7 Chicago," an entertainment lifestyle show.

"Marcus has been a stand-out newsroom leader in Milwaukee – bringing new ideas to the table and helping push our reporting to a high level of service for that community," said Sean McLaughlin, vice president of news for Scripps' Local Media division. "Now he brings his journalism expertise to a larger group of stations."

Riley is one of four Scripps directors of content strategy, who work with a group of Scripps stations to maintain high-quality local coverage that improves the lives of those they serve.

"I am looking forward to diving into this new role and collaborating with leaders in our East Coast stations to fully deliver on Scripps' content strategy, which is built around essential journalism, meaningful storytelling and authentic connections," said Riley.

Marcus has earned eight regional Emmy Awards and worked closely with the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences as a chapter president and national trustee. During his Milwaukee tenure, Marcus led a "Stollies" project on stolen cars that earned a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for innovation in 2018; he also was named the 2017 Best Social Media Personality by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

A native of Toronto, Riley earned a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from West Virginia University.

