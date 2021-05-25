Scripps promotes Ross White to VP and GM of KOAA in Colorado Springs, Colorado

"Ross has a wealth of experience in the local media industry and is a proven leader who has led his sales team to great success," said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media. "His knowledge of the news business, the market and the station, along with his commitment to the community, make him the ideal candidate to be the next leader in Colorado Springs for Scripps."

Prior to joining KOAA, White served as general sales manager at WMC in Memphis, Tennessee. He began his career at KVII in Amarillo, Texas, as a news photographer, then creative services director. He later moved to the sales department at KVII as an account executive and was promoted into several sales leadership positions, including director of sales.

"In my time as KOAA director of sales, we have focused on bringing the Scripps mission, 'We do well by doing good,' into all aspects of our operation," said White. "As general manager, I look forward to furthering that mission in the community I call home through a continuing commitment to quality local journalism."

White obtained his Bachelor of Science in mass communication and broadcast media from West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas.

