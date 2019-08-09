Scripps reports second-quarter 2019 results

CINCINNATI, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) today reported operating results for the second quarter of 2019. Unless otherwise indicated, all operating results comparisons are to the Scripps historical results for the second quarter of 2018.

Total revenue was $337 million compared to $283 million in second-quarter 2018.

Loss from continuing operations was $400,000 or 1 cent per share. Pre-tax costs for the current quarter included $2.8 million of acquisition and related integration costs and $1 million of restructuring charges that increased the loss by $2.8 million, net of taxes, or 3 cents per share. In the prior-year quarter, income from continuing operations was $8.7 million or 10 cents per share. The 2018 quarter included $2.3 million of restructuring costs that decreased income from continuing operations by $1.7 million or 2 cents per share.

Business highlights

On May 1 , Scripps closed on the acquisition of 15 high-ranking television stations in 10 markets owned by Cordillera Communications.

On May 1, Scripps closed on the acquisition of 15 high-ranking television stations in 10 markets owned by Cordillera Communications. The company has announced the acquisition of eight television stations in seven markets being divested by Nexstar in its transaction with Tribune Media. That deal is expected to close in the third quarter, making Scripps the fourth-largest independent local broadcaster, with 60 television stations in 42 markets reaching 31% of U.S. television households.

On July 26 , Scripps completed a $500 million offering of new senior notes to finance its Nexstar/Tribune acquisition. The notes were priced at 5.875% and are due in 2027. The company upsized the initial offering by $100 million , which will be used to repay outstanding amounts under the company's revolving credit facility.

On July 26, Scripps completed a $500 million offering of new senior notes to finance its Nexstar/Tribune acquisition. The notes were priced at 5.875% and are due in 2027. The company upsized the initial offering by $100 million, which will be used to repay outstanding amounts under the company's revolving credit facility. Local Media core advertising revenue, on an adjusted combined basis, rose 1% in the second quarter, factoring out incremental benefit from the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA Finals appearance in 2018.

National Media division revenue increased 44 percent to $98.5 million , including $10 million from Triton, which was acquired Nov. 30 . Katz Networks, Stitcher and Newsy all exceeded expectations for revenue growth, driving National Media segment profit to reach $6.6 million .

including $10 million from Triton, which was acquired Nov. 30. Katz Networks, Stitcher and Newsy all exceeded expectations for revenue growth, driving National Media segment profit to reach $6.6 million. Katz' newest network, the iconic trial coverage and true-crime journalism-focused Court TV, now expects to be distributed to more than 90% of U.S. television households by year end.

Commenting on the business highlights, Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson said:

"We were very pleased to deliver stronger-than-expected financial results in the second quarter, including higher company segment profit and better earnings per share. Improving our short-term operating results has been one of our highest priorities over the last two years, and we have steadily executed on our plan.

"Also instrumental to our short-term performance improvement plan is our aggressive pursuit of a clearly articulated M&A strategy that will help us build a more powerful and durable portfolio of television stations. With the transactions we have announced or completed in the last seven months, we will emerge as the fourth-largest independent local broadcaster, enhancing our financial durability and vastly improving cash flow generation.

"We soon will have 26 television stations in the top 50 markets as well as tremendous geographic diversity, giving us a strong and varied economic base. We added more highly-ranked stations as well as second stations in more of our markets. We positioned ourselves to take further advantage of our expertise in political advertising by forming one of the strongest TV station footprints. We also repositioned ourselves just ahead of renegotiating retransmission household rates for about 50 percent of our cable and satellite households over the next year. With the close of the Nexstar divested stations, we will have accomplished what we set out to do.

"We were extremely pleased with the terms of our financing vehicles for these acquisitions. Both saw strong demand that drove an attractive interest rate for us and allowed us to upsize the facilities. Our highest priority is now on paying down debt – which we expect to be greatly aided by 2020 cash flow – to quickly return to our more typical historical levels of company leverage.

"In our National Media businesses, we have been pleased with the sustained robust revenue growth. Katz, Stitcher and Newsy in particular delivered second-quarter growth that helped drive the segment's profitability well beyond our expectations.

"Looking to the back half of the year, our focus remains on producing strong financial results and aggressively executing our strategies to build long-term value across our many consumer media platforms while also improving our near-term operating performance."

Second-quarter operating results

Revenue was $337 million, an increase of 19% or $54 million from the prior-year quarter. That includes revenue from Triton, acquired Nov. 30, 2018, of $9.9 million, and revenues from the television stations acquired from Raycom Media, effective Jan. 1, and from Cordillera Communications, effective May 1, totaling $31.3 million.

Costs and expenses for segments, shared services and corporate were $291 million, up from $243 million in the year-ago period, reflecting the impact of the acquisitions, higher network programming fees and continued investment in programming at the Katz networks and Stitcher.

Second-quarter 2019 results by segment compared to prior-period amounts were:

Local Media – As Reported Basis

Revenue from Local Media was $237 million, up 11% from the prior-year quarter.



Retransmission revenue increased 24% to $91.5 million.

Core advertising increased 15% to $140 million due to the impact of the television stations acquired from Raycom and Cordillera. Political revenues declined $13 million during this non-election year.

Total segment expenses increased 14% to $182 million, primarily driven by increases in programming fees tied to network affiliation agreements and the impact of the television stations acquired from Raycom and Cordillera.

Segment profit was $54.3 million, compared to $53.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Local Media – Adjusted Combined Basis

In order to provide more meaningful year-over-year comparisons, we are providing non-GAAP supplemental information for certain revenues and expenses for the prior-year periods on an adjusted combined basis.

The adjusted combined revenue and expense information illustrates what the historical results of Scripps would have been, given the assumptions outlined in the supplemental materials and had the transactions been effective at the beginning of 2018. Refer to the "Supplemental Information" section that begins on page E-7 of the attached tables.

Adjusted combined revenue from Local Media was $249 million, down 4.3% from the prior-year quarter.



The decrease in revenue on an adjusted combined basis was driven by a $19 million decline in political advertising during this non-election year. This was partially offset by an increase in retransmission revenue of 10%. Core advertising was down slightly from the prior-year quarter but up 1% factoring out the incremental revenue of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2018 NBA Finals appearance.

Total segment expenses on an adjusted combined basis increased slightly to $191 million, primarily driven by increases in programming fees tied to network affiliation agreements offset by a decline in other expenses.

Adjusted combined segment profit was $57.5 million, compared to $71 million in the year-ago quarter.

National Media – As Reported Basis

Revenue from National Media was $98.5 million, up from $68.2 million in the prior-year period.

Expenses for National Media were $91.9 million, up from $66.2 million in the prior-year period. The increase was driven by the acquisition of Triton, which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2018, as well as investments in the Katz networks, Stitcher and Newsy.

Segment profit was $6.6 million, compared to $2 million in the 2018 quarter.

Financial condition

On June 30, cash and cash equivalents totaled $56.5 million and cash restricted for pending acquisition totaled $240 million, while total debt was $1.58 billion.

No shares were repurchased during the second quarter of 2019. The company made dividend payments totaling $8 million during the first half of the year.

On July 26, our wholly-owned subsidiary, Scripps Escrow, Inc., issued $500 million of senior unsecured notes that mature on July 15, 2027.

Year-to-date operating results

The following comparisons are for the period ending June 30, 2019:

In 2019, revenue was $630 million, which compares to revenue of $538 million in 2018. The 2019 period includes revenue from Triton, acquired Nov. 30, 2018, of $20.4 million, and revenues from the television stations acquired from Raycom Media, effective Jan. 1, and from Cordillera Communications, effective May 1, totaling $36.9 million.

Costs and expenses for segments, shared services and corporate were $561 million, up from $478 million in the year-ago period, reflecting the impact of the acquisitions, higher network programming fees and investment in programming at the Katz networks and Stitcher.

Loss from continuing operations was $7.2 million or 9 cents per share. Pre-tax costs for 2019 included $6.3 million of acquisition and related integration costs and $1.9 million of restructuring charges. In the prior-year period, income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of the company was $717,000 or 1 cent per share. Pre-tax activity in the 2018 period included $6.1 million of restructuring costs.

Looking ahead

Comparisons are to the same periods of 2018.



Third-quarter 2019 Local Media revenue (pro forma) Down low-to-mid teens Retransmission revenue (pro forma) Up mid single digits Local Media expense (pro forma) Up low single digits National Media revenue Mid $90 million range National Media expense Low-to-mid $90 million range Shared services and corporate About $13 million Interest expense About $26 million Pension expense About $2 million Capex (excluding repack) Low-to-mid-teen millions Depreciation About $10 million Amortization About $11 million

Conference call

The senior management of The E.W. Scripps Company will discuss the company's second-quarter results during a telephone conference call at 9:30 a.m. Eastern today. To access the live webcast, visit http://ir.scripps.com and find the link under "upcoming events."

To access the conference call by telephone, dial (800) 230-1059 (U.S.) or (612) 234-9960 (international) approximately five minutes before the start of the call. Investors and analysts will need the name of the call ("Scripps earnings call") to be granted access. Callers also will be asked to provide their name and company affiliation. The public is granted access to the conference call on a listen-only basis.

A replay line will be open from 11:30 a.m. Eastern time Aug. 9 until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 16. The domestic number to access the replay is (800) 475-6701 and the international number is (320) 365-3844. The access code for both numbers is 469813.

A replay of the conference call will be archived and available online for an extended period of time following the call. To access the audio replay, visit http://ir.scripps.com approximately four hours after the call, and the link can be found on that page under "audio/video links."

Forward-looking statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements related to the company's businesses that are based on management's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, including changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. A detailed discussion of principal risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the company's Form 10-K on file with the SEC in the section titled "Risk Factors." The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date the statement is made.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 52 television stations in 36 markets, Scripps is the nation's fourth-largest independent TV station owner. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape, Laff and Court TV; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating revenues

$ 337,495

$ 283,395

$ 629,658

$ 537,586 Segment, shared services and corporate expenses

(291,197)

(243,280)

(560,837)

(478,155) Acquisition and related integration costs

(2,788)

—

(6,268)

— Restructuring costs

(957)

(2,330)

(1,895)

(6,137) Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

(20,237)

(15,382)

(38,029)

(30,802) Gains (losses), net on disposal of property and equipment

(144)

66

(317)

(651) Operating expenses

(315,323)

(260,926)

(607,346)

(515,745) Operating income

22,172

22,469

22,312

21,841 Interest expense

(18,023)

(9,279)

(26,939)

(18,038) Defined benefit pension plan expense

(1,564)

(1,389)

(3,136)

(2,777) Miscellaneous, net

369

(156)

(431)

11 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,954

11,645

(8,194)

1,037 (Provision) benefit for income taxes

(3,320)

(2,983)

1,014

(952) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

(366)

8,662

(7,180)

85 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

(2,942)

—

(21,446) Net income (loss)

(366)

5,720

(7,180)

(21,361) Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

—

—

—

(632) Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of The E.W.















Scripps Company

$ (366)

$ 5,720

$ (7,180)

$ (20,729)

















Net income (loss) per diluted share of common stock















attributable to the shareholders of The E.W. Scripps















Company:















Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (0.01)

$ 0.10

$ (0.09)

$ 0.01 Loss from discontinued operations

—

(0.04)

—

(0.26)

Income (loss) per diluted share of common stock attributable to the shareholders of The E.W. Scripps Company

$ (0.01)

$ 0.06

$ (0.09)

$ (0.25)

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

80,822

81,852

80,748

81,604 See notes to results of operations.

















Net income per share amounts may not foot since each is calculated independently.

Notes to Results of Operations

1. SEGMENT INFORMATION

We determine our business segments based upon our management and internal reporting structures, as well as the basis that our chief operating decision maker makes resource allocation decisions. We report our financial performance based on the following segments: Local Media, National Media, Other.

Our Local Media segment includes our local broadcast stations and their related digital operations. It is comprised of eighteen ABC affiliates, eleven NBC affiliates, seven CBS affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two MyNetworkTV affiliates, one CW affiliate, two independent stations and nine additional low power stations. Our Local Media segment earns revenue primarily from the sale of advertising to local, national and political advertisers and retransmission fees received from cable operators, telecommunications companies and satellite carriers. We also receive retransmission fees from over-the-top virtual MVPDs such as YouTubeTV, DirectTV Now and Sony Vue.

Our National Media segment includes our collection of national brands. Our national brands include Katz, Stitcher and its advertising network Midroll Media (Midroll), Newsy, Triton and other national brands. These operations earn revenue primarily through the sale of advertising.

We allocate a portion of certain corporate costs and expenses, including information technology, certain employee benefits and shared services, to our business segments. The allocations are generally amounts agreed upon by management, which may differ from an arms-length amount.

Our chief operating decision maker evaluates the operating performance of our business segments and makes decisions about the allocation of resources to our business segments using a measure called segment profit. Segment profit excludes interest, defined benefit pension plan expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, divested operating units, restructuring activities, investment results and certain other items that are included in net income (loss) determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Information regarding the operating results of our business segments is as follows:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

(in thousands) 2019

2018 Change 2019

2018 Change

















Segment operating revenues:















Local Media $ 236,715

$ 213,248 11.0 % $ 440,102

$ 405,307 8.6% National Media 98,506

68,226 44.4 % 185,823

128,947 44.1% Other 2,274

1,921 18.4 % 3,733

3,332 12.0% Total operating revenues $ 337,495

$ 283,395 19.1 % $ 629,658

$ 537,586 17.1%

















Segment profit (loss):















Local Media $ 54,329

$ 53,368 1.8 % $ 88,502

$ 84,987 4.1% National Media 6,573

2,037

11,514

4,072

Other (1,485)

(1,643) (9.6)% (1,918)

(1,894) 1.3% Shared services and corporate (13,119)

(13,647) (3.9)% (29,277)

(27,734) 5.6% Acquisition and related integration costs (2,788)

—

(6,268)

—

Restructuring costs (957)

(2,330)

(1,895)

(6,137)

Depreciation and amortization of

intangible assets (20,237)

(15,382)

(38,029)

(30,802)

Gains (losses), net on disposal of property

and equipment (144)

66

(317)

(651)

Interest expense (18,023)

(9,279)

(26,939)

(18,038)

Defined benefit pension plan expense (1,564)

(1,389)

(3,136)

(2,777)

Miscellaneous, net 369

(156)

(431)

11

Income (loss) from continuing operations

before income taxes $ 2,954

$ 11,645

$ (8,194)

$ 1,037



Operating results for our Local Media segment were as follows:





Three Months Ended

June 30,





Six Months Ended

June 30,



(in thousands)

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Segment operating revenues:























Core advertising

$ 139,738

$ 121,315

15.2%

$ 253,142

$ 237,325

6.7% Political

2,115

14,882





2,995

17,466



Retransmission

91,464

74,006

23.6%

176,841

144,797

22.1% Other

3,398

3,045

11.6%

7,124

5,719

24.6% Total operating revenues

236,715

213,248

11.0%

440,102

405,307

8.6% Segment costs and expenses:























Employee compensation and benefits

82,790

71,388

16.0%

157,701

145,570

8.3% Programming

61,756

53,343

15.8%

122,473

106,488

15.0% Other expenses

37,840

35,149

7.7%

71,426

68,262

4.6% Total costs and expenses

182,386

159,880

14.1%

351,600

320,320

9.8% Segment profit

$ 54,329

$ 53,368

1.8%

$ 88,502

$ 84,987

4.1%

Operating results for our National Media segment were as follows:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

(in thousands) 2019

2018 Change 2019

2018 Change Segment operating revenues:















Katz $ 56,505

$ 46,997 20.2 % $ 106,900

$ 89,647 19.2 % Stitcher 17,067

9,970 71.2 % 32,171

20,955 53.5 % Newsy 11,395

6,006 89.7 % 19,773

9,663

Triton 9,902

—

20,364

—

Other 3,637

5,253 (30.8)% 6,615

8,682 (23.8)% Total operating revenues 98,506

68,226 44.4 % 185,823

128,947 44.1 % Segment costs and expenses:















Employee compensation and benefits 21,509

13,675 57.3 % 42,034

26,394 59.3 % Programming 41,114

31,084 32.3 % 78,532

61,302 28.1 % Other expenses 29,310

21,430 36.8 % 53,743

37,179 44.6 % Total costs and expenses 91,933

66,189 38.9 % 174,309

124,875 39.6 % Segment profit $ 6,573

$ 2,037

$ 11,514

$ 4,072



2. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands) As of

June 30,

2019 As of

December 31,

2018 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,514 $ 107,114 Cash restricted for pending acquisition 240,000 — Other current assets 424,610 363,903 Total current assets 721,124 471,017 Investments 7,688 7,162 Property and equipment 315,288 237,927 Operating lease right-of-use assets 46,580 — Goodwill 1,111,247 834,013 Other intangible assets 724,792 478,953 Programming (less current portion) 93,902 75,333 Deferred income taxes 8,557 9,141 Miscellaneous 18,547 16,515 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,047,725 $ 2,130,061

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 43,648 $ 26,919 Unearned revenue 6,522 11,459 Current portion of long-term debt 10,650 3,000 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 157,778 156,681 Total current liabilities 218,598 198,059 Long-term debt (less current portion) 1,537,849 685,764 Other liabilities (less current portion) 374,625 320,073 Total equity 916,653 926,165 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 3,047,725 $ 2,130,061

3. EARNINGS PER SHARE ("EPS")

Unvested awards of share-based payments with rights to receive dividends or dividend equivalents, such as our RSUs, are considered participating securities for purposes of calculating EPS. Under the two-class method, we allocate a portion of net income to these participating securities and, therefore, exclude that income from the calculation of EPS for common stock. We do not allocate losses to the participating securities.

The following table presents information about basic and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Numerator (for basic and diluted earnings per share)













Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (366)

$ 8,662

$ (7,180)

$ 85 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest —

—

—

632 Less income allocated to RSUs —

(153)

—

(13) Numerator for basic and diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations attributable to the shareholders of The E.W.

Scripps Company $ (366)

$ 8,509

$ (7,180)

$ 704 Denominator













Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 80,822

81,824

80,748

81,535 Effective of dilutive securities:













Stock options and restricted stock units —

28

—

69 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 80,822

81,852

80,748

81,604

ADJUSTED COMBINED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Due to the effect that the 2019 television station acquisitions have on our Local Media segment, and to provide meaningful period over period comparisons, we are providing this supplemental non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information to present certain financial results on an adjusted combined basis. The adjusted combined financial results have been compiled by adding, as of the earliest period presented, the acquired Waco, Texas; Tallahassee, Florida; and Cordillera television stations' historical revenue, employee compensation and benefits, programming and other expenses to Scripps' historical revenue, employee compensation and benefits, programming and other expenses captions historically reported within our Local Media segment. These historical results are adjusted for certain intercompany adjustments and other impacts that would result from the companies operating under the ownership of Scripps.

Management uses the adjusted combined non-GAAP supplemental information for purposes of evaluating the performance of the Local Media segment. The company therefore believes that the non-GAAP measure presented provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view the company's businesses through the eyes of management, facilitating comparison of Local Media results across historical periods and providing a focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of the segment.

The company uses the adjusted combined non-GAAP supplemental information to supplement the financial information presented on Scripps GAAP historical basis. This non-GAAP supplemental information is not to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the related GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis.

The adjusted combined financial results contained in the following supplemental information is for informational purposes only. These results do not necessarily reflect what the historical results of Scripps would have been if the acquisitions of the Waco, Tallahassee and Cordillera broadcast operations had occurred on January 1, 2018. Nor is this information necessarily indicative of the future results of operations of the combined entities.

The adjusted combined financial information is not pro forma information prepared in accordance with Article 11 of SEC regulation S-X, and the preparation of information in accordance with Article 11 would result in a significantly different presentation.

Local Media adjusted combined segment profit





Three Months Ended

June 30,





Six Months Ended

June 30,



(in thousands)

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Segment operating revenues:























Core advertising

$ 147,978

$ 148,188

(0.1)%

$ 284,640

$ 291,210

(2.3)% Political

2,343

21,678





3,455

24,815



Retransmission

94,973

86,748

9.5 %

191,019

170,120

12.3 % Other

3,539

3,504

1.0 %

7,753

6,690

15.9 % Total operating revenues

248,833

260,118

(4.3)%

486,867

492,835

(1.2)% Segment costs and expenses:























Employee compensation and benefits

87,336

85,660

2.0 %

175,199

174,158

0.6 % Programming

64,348

61,815

4.1 %

133,076

123,639

7.6 % Other expenses

39,603

41,670

(5.0)%

77,781

80,620

(3.5)% Total costs and expenses

191,287

189,145

1.1 %

386,056

378,417

2.0 % Segment profit

$ 57,546

$ 70,973

(18.9)%

$ 100,811

$ 114,418

(11.9)%

Non-GAAP reconciliation

Below is a reconciliation of Scripps historical reported revenue and segment profit for its Local Media segment to the adjusted combined revenue and adjusted combined segment profit for the Local Media segment with the 2019 television station acquisitions.





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Local Media operating revenues, as reported

$ 236,715

$ 213,248

$ 440,102

$ 405,307 Waco/Tallahassee TV stations acquisition

—

6,174

—

12,242 Cordillera TV stations acquisition

12,396

41,283

47,876

76,449 Other revenue adjustments (1)

(278)

(587)

(1,111)

(1,163) Local Media adjusted combined operating revenues

$ 248,833

$ 260,118

$ 486,867

$ 492,835





















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Local Media segment profit, as reported

$ 54,329

$ 53,368

$ 88,502

$ 84,987 Waco/Tallahassee TV stations acquisition

—

1,905

—

3,675 Cordillera TV stations acquisition

2,828

14,287

10,753

22,919 Other revenue adjustments (1)

(278)

(587)

(1,111)

(1,163) Acquisition synergies

667

2,000

2,667

4,000 Local Media adjusted combined segment profit

$ 57,546

$ 70,973

$ 100,811

$ 114,418



(1) Primarily reflects reduced retransmission revenue from CW affiliates under Scripps retransmission agreements in effect during each period.



SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

